Tiger Woods Confirms Return At PNC Championship
The 15-time Major winner will make his return next week following his LA car accident in February
By Elliott Heath published
Tiger Woods is returning to action at next week's PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, just 10 months following his horrific car accident in Los Angeles. Woods was seen practising throughout the week at the Hero World Challenge as the rumours ramped up about his possible return, and the news has now been confirmed.
The event features 20 teams of one Major winner and a family member compete for the title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida from 16th-19th December.
“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods said.
Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the tournament, told the PGA Tour: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship. We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”
Woods was a huge fan of his debut appearance in the event last year alongside Charlie. “I don’t think words can describe it,” he said. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for a lifetime.”
“He carried me, no doubt,” Woods said of Charlie's great play. “It’s short for Charlie, it’s not short from where I’m playing,” Woods added. “I’ve got to hit it from back there with Justin (Thomas). And I’m hitting it half as far as he does.”
