WATCH - Tiger Woods Posts Video Of Himself Hitting Golf Balls For First Time Since Accident

This time of year is always a magical and exciting time, Christmas and the New Year is only a month or so away... Oh and Tiger Woods has been spotted hitting golf balls for the first time in almost 10 months!

The 15-time Major champion sent the golfing world into a frenzy on Sunday, when he posted a video to his Twitter page of him striking golf balls for the first time since his car accident in February.

Armed with a protective sling on his right leg, as well as a launch monitor, the 45-year-old seemed to be swinging relatively freely on the range.

Watch the video below.

Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmqNovember 21, 2021 See more

Woods, who was recently seen walking in Los Angeles without the aid of crutches, has also been spotted a few times watching his son Charlie at junior golf events.

It wasn't just at these events that golfing legend was active. Back in mid-October, a report from People, quoting a 'source', stated that Woods' goal is to get back out on Tour and is "going to make it happen."

In the quote from People "Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it's even more significant lately.

"It's like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he's feeling better. He says that the pain is very manageable now."

In the video, it definitely seems to be the case, with the tweet causing an absolute riot in the comments section.

One comment said "Best thing I’ve seen this year! (And I had a baby) LETS GO." Whilst another replied "Ladies and gentlemen Your 2022 masters champion."

Woods last event was at the PNC Championship, where he played alongside his son Charlie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just a small glimpse into his recovery, is there a possibility that we will see the 15-time Major champion at the Hero World Challenge, a golf tournament that has been hosted by Woods for a number of years.

More importantly, could we even see him compete at the Masters next year? All we do know, is it feels so good to see the legend back in his favourite environment.