Tiger Woods In Line For Significant World-Rankings Jump At Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods could make a jump of well over 1,000 places in the OWGR, should he pull off an outstanding - and surprising - victory at this week's Hero World Challenge.

Woods is teeing it up competitively for the first time since The Masters in April, where he withdrew and consequently underwent ankle surgery just days after.

But having completed his rehabilitation and reportedly finding walking much less of an issue than before, the 46-year-old is ready to get those competitive juices flowing once more.

The 15-time Major winner will begin the week at his lowest-ever spot on golf's ranking system - 1,307 - but has the chance to quickly move up with a decent week.

According to Nosferatu on X (formerly Twitter), Woods could jump "around 1150 places, up to between 160th and 170th, in the world rankings with a win" at the 20-man event played at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.

Should he finish last in the field, which contains the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, the 82-time PGA Tour winner is still likely to still move up into the top-1,000 on the OWGR.

The notable number of world-ranking points for such a limited field has caused debate before, with those against arguing it is unfair and those for suggesting the quality of those involved justifies the reward.

Justin Thomas - who Woods has been grouped with for the first two rounds - stated in December 2022 that those involved this week have "earned their right" to claim bonus points and playing well enough in big events will be rewarded.

It would not be the first time Woods has made significant gains in the world rankings as a result of the Hero World Challenge, given he jumped from 1199th to 668th thanks to a T9th finish in 2017. Woods would later rise as high as fifth after securing a fifth Green Jacket in 2019.

Even if the 46-year-old did manage to pull of an unlikely win, his PGA Tour tied-record with Sam Snead would not change due to the fact the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event.

Woods, who supposedly revealed he believes 'five or six' events are on his preliminary calendar in 2024, is also due to play with his son Charlie at December's PNC Championship.