Tiger Woods Paired With Justin Thomas For Hero World Challenge Return
Woods will tee it up with Justin Thomas on his return to competitive action at the Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to competitive action will see him paired with one of his closest friends, Justin Thomas, during the opening round of the Hero World Challenge.
Two-time Major winner Thomas is making his first PGA Tour start since September's Fortinet Championship, While Woods is making his first appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in April.
The 15-time Major winner will hope to avoid the controversy he became embroiled in the last time he and Thomas were paired. At February's Genesis Invitational, he handed his friend a tampon, a prank that provoked a backlash which eventually led to Woods apologising.
While all eyes will be on Woods when he and Thomas begin their challenges at 11.52 ET at Albany, there are some attractive pairings elsewhere in the 20-player field.
Tee times for round 1 of the #HeroWorldChallenge 👇 pic.twitter.com/OEUYLAlNQfNovember 27, 2023
Play will begin over an hour earlier, at 10.46am, with Open champion Brian Harman and Lucas Glover going out first. Other notable pairings include former US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, who tee it up at 11.30am, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with Sam Burns, with the duo getting underway at 11.41am.
After Woods begins his round, another player returning to action after seven months out, Will Zalatoris, will play alongside Jordan Spieth at 12.14pm, with Max Homa and Viktor Hovland going out last at 12.25pm.
As for Woods, the 47-year-old will be making his first start since limping out of The Masters during the third round at Augusta National. Days after that, it was announced that he had undergone the subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle, with no date specified for a comeback at that time.
However, in recent months he has been stepping up his preparations for a return, and, earlier in November, announced after caddying for son Charlie on all four days of his appearance at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship that he is now pain-free following the surgery.
That raised expectations that he would make a return sooner rather than later, and earlier in November, it was confirmed he would play at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, and the PNC Championship in December.
Check out all the best Cyber Monday golf deals on offer as selected by our team of equipment experts.
Hero World Challenge Tee Times: Round One
- Round One - ET (GMT)
- 10.46am (3.46pm) - Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 10.57am (3.57pm) - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11.08am (4.08pm) - Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
- 11.19am (4.19pm) - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 11.30am (4.30pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 11.41am (4.41pm) - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 11.52am (4.52pm) - Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 12.03pm (5.03pm) - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12.14pm (5.14pm) - Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
- 12.25pm (5.25pm) - Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Does Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Play Golf?
Tiger's daughter has regularly been seen watching her dad at tournaments, but does she play the game too?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brooks Koepka Set To Announce New LIV Golf Signing
The Smash GC captain is set to add a new signing to the line-up for the 2024 season, with Graeme McDowell reportedly in the frame
By Mike Hall Published