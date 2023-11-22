Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Confirmed For PNC Championship

Tiger Woods's return from a lengthy layoff following ankle surgery will continue at December's PNC Championship.

First, it was announced Woods would compete in the tournament he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, which begins at the end of the month, and now he has been confirmed as a participant in the two-day tournament alongside his son, Charlie.

The announcement was made by the pair on NBC, meaning they will compete in December’s tournament at Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for the fourth consecutive year.

Woods has struggled with injuries ever since returning to action at the 2022 Masters. That was his first comeback attempt following over a year out with a career-threatening injury to his leg sustained in a car accident.

However, the news he will play his second tournament in quick succession after his latest spell out of the game is not entirely surprising given the regularity with which the duo have competed in the tournament, as well as the format.

Even though the tournament comes just two weeks after the Albany event, which is played over 72 holes and requires walking, the PNC Championship lasts for just 36 holes and, crucially, the 47-year-old will be able use cart.

In recent months, there has been increasing anticipation of the 15-time Major winner’s return to competitive action following the subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle Woods underwent shortly after limping out of April’s Masters.

In September, he was spotted hitting chips at Liberty National for the first time since the surgery, while October saw him hitting full shots for the first time since going under the knife.

Then, he caddied for Charlie on all four days of his appearance at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. Afterwards, Woods declared he is now “pain free” following the surgery. Last week, Woods was again seen hitting golf balls at a Bridgestone shoot.

Sure enough, the confirmation he would take up the last spot for the Hero World Championship duly came, and he will follow that up in a tournament he and Charlie finished runner-up at two years ago before finishing T8 last year.

