Severely Waterlogged Course At Senior Major Undergoes Rapid Transformation Thanks To Expert Agronomy Team

The final round of the 2025 Regions Tradition was badly affected by heavy rain on Sunday, with play at Greystone Golf & Country Club delayed and then later abandoned, ultimately causing a Monday finish.

The men's Senior Major was shaping up into a thrilling finale in Birmingham, Alabama as American Jerry Kelly led the way through 54 holes before inclement weather caused a four-hour hold up to proceedings on the final day.

When the rain did eventually stop, the incredible agronomy team at Greystone Golf & Country Club had a serious challenge on their hands. A video shared by the PGA Tour Champions social media accounts showed one fairway completely under several inches of water and covered in multiple bunches of twigs and leaves.

Although the layout was in an extremely sorry state at 10am Eastern Time, the efficient ground staff at Greystone cleared the debris and drained the water away so rapidly that the course was almost unrecognizable a couple of hours later.

Their hard work also allowed play to resume at 1pm ET, although the tournament resumed for just 19 minutes before the poor weather returned and the horn sounded.

The agronomy team at @RegionsTrad is remarkable!After heavy rain this morning, the course is ready to go.The final round will resume at 1 p.m. ET in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/TfvsWp1QesMay 18, 2025

Another clean-up job was required later in the afternoon prior to the competition beginning for a second time on Sunday at 4pm ET. The entire field almost beat the sun in completing their final rounds, only for a handful to be required to come back on Monday morning.

When they did, it was Angel Cabrera who won the Regions Tradition for his first senior Major title.

The 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner defeated Kelly by one stroke thanks to a superb eight-under round of 64, capped off by two closing birdies on Monday.

Reacting to his latest and biggest senior victory, Cabrera said: "To win a major is incredible, so I'm very proud. I played very well all week. I had to trust myself and keep going and it paid off.

Weather has cleared up in Alabama.Play is set to resume at 4 p.m. ET @RegionsTrad! pic.twitter.com/EdLX8WE37CMay 18, 2025

"I didn't know I would get [my first senior Major] so quickly, I always thought I would, but I didn't think it would be so fast."

The PGA Tour Champions season continues next week with the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.