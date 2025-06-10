The Unique Cutting Method Oakmont Greenstaff Are Employing At The US Open
Greenkeepers at the US Open are putting the finishing touches to the course, with several staff members seen shaving the fringes with clippers
In the build-up to the US Open, there have been many comments about the thickness of the rough and the severity of the slopes on the greens.
However, on Monday, many were interested to see the unique methods and lengths the US Open's maintenance staff were going to to keep the conditions of the fringes in tip-top shape.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Posting a video to his Instagram, five-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace showed off the efforts of the workers at Oakmont Country Club, with the maintenance staff seen using clippers on the fringes.
Although the appliances used look like something you would find in your local barber shop, the reason for their use is important, due to the fact that Poa Annua grass, which is used at Oakmont, has the tendency to grow at rapid speeds, thus creating an inconsistent spread.
Using these clippers and cutting by hand, it is more likely to create a consistent lie and length throughout, making the already tight fringes slightly more tighter and quicker to putt and chip from.
Despite the attention to detail, some on social media called the actions "for show," while some also claimed it was "excessive" and "the dumbest thing I’ve seen all day…"
This seems excessive. https://t.co/z0H531qZXDJune 9, 2025
According to the USGA, green speeds at Oakmont are set to be in the high-14s on the stimpmeter and, although the rain fell earlier in the week, they will still be a big test for the world's best.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The biggest test, though, will be in terms of the rough that guards Oakmont, which is set to be juicer than ever following the deluge earlier in the week.
Throughout the build-up to the US Open, many individuals have been seen dropping golf balls into the rough and barely finding them. This has led to players hacking out just yards in front of them due to the severity the rough possesses.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Don’t Overlook Insurance When Planning Your Golf Trip
Golfers can presume that their household insurance provides cover for their expensive equipment when on a golf trip, but this may not always be the case
-
‘I Mean This Just Seems Ridiculous’ - Watch Collin Morikawa Hit Driver On Monster Oakmont Par 3
In what is very much out of the ordinary for tour players, Colin Morikawa and a number of other players hit driver on one of the longest par 3s in the world at Oakmont Country Club
-
‘I Mean This Just Seems Ridiculous’ - Watch Collin Morikawa Hit Driver On Monster Oakmont Par 3
In what is very much out of the ordinary for tour players, Colin Morikawa and a number of other players hit driver on one of the longest par 3s in the world at Oakmont Country Club
-
'Without Me Failing, I Probably Would Have Never Won A PGA Tour Event' - Andrew Landry Reflects On The Painful US Open Near-Miss That Kickstarted His Career
Largely unknown at the time, Andrew Landry was in the final group at the 2016 US Open before a final-round slide ended his chances of a remarkable Major win
-
‘One Of My Goals In Doing All This… Is Just To Inspire Some People, To Let Them Know That It’s Never Too Late To Try And Pursue Something In Your Life That You Think Is Really Cool’ - Dentist Matt Vogt On The Impact Of His Dream US Open Appearance
Dentist Matt Vogt's qualification for the US Open is the stuff of fairytales, and he wants it to inspire others to go after their dreams
-
‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Confident He Can Contend For Second US Open Title At Oakmont
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events
-
8 Things You’ve Forgotten About The 2016 US Open (Aside From Dustin Johnson’s Controversial Ruling And Victory)
What can you remember about the last US Open to be held at Oakmont Country Club? It was 2016, the year Dustin Johnson won his first Major Championship
-
Meet The 15 Amateur Golfers Competing In The 125th US Open At Oakmont
Nearly one in ten players in the field at this year's US Open are amateurs. Let's meet them...
-
'It’s Pure Golf, No Funny Business About It' - Jordan Spieth Previews US Open Test Oakmont Will Pose
Jordan Spieth says that the USGA haven't tricked up Oakmont, and that it's just a tough course with rough that rightly punishes bad shots at the US Open
-
What Will The US Open Winning Score Be? We Spoke To A Caddie Who Knows Oakmont Better Than Most…
The 125th US Open at Oakmont will be a tough affair and, ahead of the third men's Major of the season, we spoke to veteran caddie, Kenny Harms, about his experiences of the course