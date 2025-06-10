The Unique Cutting Method Oakmont Greenstaff Are Employing At The US Open

Greenkeepers at the US Open are putting the finishing touches to the course, with several staff members seen shaving the fringes with clippers

published

In the build-up to the US Open, there have been many comments about the thickness of the rough and the severity of the slopes on the greens.

However, on Monday, many were interested to see the unique methods and lengths the US Open's maintenance staff were going to to keep the conditions of the fringes in tip-top shape.

Posting a video to his Instagram, five-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace showed off the efforts of the workers at Oakmont Country Club, with the maintenance staff seen using clippers on the fringes.

Although the appliances used look like something you would find in your local barber shop, the reason for their use is important, due to the fact that Poa Annua grass, which is used at Oakmont, has the tendency to grow at rapid speeds, thus creating an inconsistent spread.

Using these clippers and cutting by hand, it is more likely to create a consistent lie and length throughout, making the already tight fringes slightly more tighter and quicker to putt and chip from.

Despite the attention to detail, some on social media called the actions "for show," while some also claimed it was "excessive" and "the dumbest thing I’ve seen all day…"

According to the USGA, green speeds at Oakmont are set to be in the high-14s on the stimpmeter and, although the rain fell earlier in the week, they will still be a big test for the world's best.

The biggest test, though, will be in terms of the rough that guards Oakmont, which is set to be juicer than ever following the deluge earlier in the week.

Throughout the build-up to the US Open, many individuals have been seen dropping golf balls into the rough and barely finding them. This has led to players hacking out just yards in front of them due to the severity the rough possesses.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

