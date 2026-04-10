I Asked 35 Patrons How Much They Spent In The Masters Gift Shop

During the week of The Masters, it's estimated $10 million a day will be made from patrons buying merchandise.

It's a huge operation and, if you can think of something, chances are it'll be on sale in Augusta National's gift shop... that's how vast the offerings are!

For 2026, it's my first year on the ground at a Masters and, experiencing the chaos myself, it's clear to see why $10 million is made every day, with it reported that the average patron will fork out around $1,000 on their shopping expeditions.

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Patrons can queue up for over 90 minutes just to enter the shop at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

From clothes to the famous Masters gnomes, and even dog bowls, patrons will line-up to purchase anything in the store, so much so, I wanted to find out more.

Now, this wasn't just me being nosy, okay technically it was, but it was also for my own peace of mind finding out whether I had currently underdone, or overdone, my spending on my trip to Augusta National.

As mentioned, the average patron spends around $1,000 and, overall, it very much varied depending on whether the individual was a Masters rookie or a Masters regular.

If they were a rookie, the number was significantly higher. On the other hand, if they were a Masters veteran, then that number was lower, albeit primarily still in the higher hundreds.

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The Masters gnome is the must have item from any Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyway, let's cut to the chase and provide you with the answer you've all been waiting for... What was the most amount of money spent by patrons?

Well, of the 35 I asked, the highest total quoted to me was $7,500.

Now, that might sound a lot, and I suppose it is, but the husband and wife who I asked made sure to clarify that this wasn't just for themselves, but also friends and family.

If you wanted to know what the highest figure was for just one individual... then you can look below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to a man who wanted to remain nameless, his total figure was a shade over $5,000, with a variety of clothes, kitchenware, headcovers and numerous other products making their way on to his receipt.

That figure was the highest for just one person and, in total, seven of the 35 asked fell between the $5,000 - $7,500 range, with purchases for themselves and others, while 13 spent under $1,000, the smallest of which was $265.

In fairness to the chap who spent the $5,000 figure, that is only 0.119% of what Rory McIlroy won at last year's Masters...