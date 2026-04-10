I Asked 35 Patrons How Much They Spent In The Masters Gift Shop

The Masters is famed for its shop and, during competition week, I asked patrons on the ground what they're buying and how much they're spending at Augusta National

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A golf sign for The Masters shop
(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the week of The Masters, it's estimated $10 million a day will be made from patrons buying merchandise.

It's a huge operation and, if you can think of something, chances are it'll be on sale in Augusta National's gift shop... that's how vast the offerings are!

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Patrons line up to enter the golf shop during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club

Patrons can queue up for over 90 minutes just to enter the shop at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From clothes to the famous Masters gnomes, and even dog bowls, patrons will line-up to purchase anything in the store, so much so, I wanted to find out more.

Now, this wasn't just me being nosy, okay technically it was, but it was also for my own peace of mind finding out whether I had currently underdone, or overdone, my spending on my trip to Augusta National.

As mentioned, the average patron spends around $1,000 and, overall, it very much varied depending on whether the individual was a Masters rookie or a Masters regular.

If they were a rookie, the number was significantly higher. On the other hand, if they were a Masters veteran, then that number was lower, albeit primarily still in the higher hundreds.

A detailed photograph of a patron&#039;s shopping including the popular Gnome during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters gnome is the must have item from any Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyway, let's cut to the chase and provide you with the answer you've all been waiting for... What was the most amount of money spent by patrons?

Well, of the 35 I asked, the highest total quoted to me was $7,500.

Now, that might sound a lot, and I suppose it is, but the husband and wife who I asked made sure to clarify that this wasn't just for themselves, but also friends and family.

If you wanted to know what the highest figure was for just one individual... then you can look below.

View of gift shop during Saturday play at Augusta National GC. Augusta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to a man who wanted to remain nameless, his total figure was a shade over $5,000, with a variety of clothes, kitchenware, headcovers and numerous other products making their way on to his receipt.

That figure was the highest for just one person and, in total, seven of the 35 asked fell between the $5,000 - $7,500 range, with purchases for themselves and others, while 13 spent under $1,000, the smallest of which was $265.

In fairness to the chap who spent the $5,000 figure, that is only 0.119% of what Rory McIlroy won at last year's Masters...

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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