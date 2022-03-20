How Much Does It Cost To Play Augusta National?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With its impeccably maintained greens and fairways, quaint bridges and spectacular beds of azaleas, Augusta National is as iconic as the world-renowned tournament it hosts annually, The Masters.

As one of the most exclusive golf courses in the world, it’s hardly surprising that playing a round at Augusta National isn’t easy. But how much can you expect to pay if you do get the chance? Let’s take a look at the options.

There are a few ways to play Augusta National without it costing you anything. One way is, of course, to qualify for The Masters. Another is to work at Augusta National as a caddie, which entitles you to one round a year. Similarly, other Augusta National employees are also granted a round a year. You can also get a free round as a member of the media working at The Masters, but only if you're selected from a ballot. However, while these potential routes to playing Augusta National are free of charge, they aren’t realistic for many.

One way to guarantee playing a round at Augusta National is to become a member. However, this is far easier said than done - even if you have the money. Augusta National is privately owned and doesn’t publish its accounts, so putting a precise figure on the cost of joining is difficult. Still, the membership fee is thought to be around $40,000, which is not that expensive compared to many other exclusive golf clubs. In addition, you can expect to pay around $4,000 in annual dues. Aside from the expense, there is another problem, though – joining the approximately 300-strong membership is by invite only, and there’s an extensive vetting process even if you get that far.

For most people, then, the opportunity to play Augusta National will prove elusive – and not just because of the cost. Indeed, even if you have the financial clout to become a member, with an exclusive membership including billionaires Warren Buffet and Bill Gates, there are no guarantees you’d be able to join. So, the actual cost of playing Augusta National via the membership route? Around £40,000 and an enormous amount of status.

Can You Pay To Play Augusta National? Unfortunately not. Augusta National is a private club accessible only to club members and guests. There are other ways to play a round at Augusta National, including being an employee or a caddie. However, becoming a member is the only way to guarantee a round.

How Does Augusta National Make Money? Augusta National reportedly makes around $25 million a year from international broadcast rights. Another lucrative income stream is merchandise, estimated at $50 million per year. Meanwhile, it generates revenue from other areas, including membership fees and ticket sales.