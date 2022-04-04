Can You Visit The Masters?
It’s one of the most sought-after tickets in sport but it is possible to visit The Masters. We look at the options to become a patron.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As The Masters gets underway this week, you might well be wondering, could I go to see the tournament in person? Is it possible to get tickets?
For long-time patrons, getting tickets is not an issue. Those who hold a series badge pay just $375 per year (this year) to gain access to the whole week at Augusta. Children aged 8-16 can get in for free if accompanied by a series badge holder.
But series badges are not easy to come by. They can be kept for life but the waiting list to get one was last opened in 2000. If your name’s not on that list, then don’t expect to have a chance to gain a series badge any time soon. On the death of a badge holder they can only be transferred to a living spouse. But there are other ways to visit The Masters.
Is It Possible To Get Tickets To The Masters?
The Masters Tournament releases a limited number of daily tournament and practice round tickets each year. These are allocated by ballot following an online application.
There are certain criteria for applying like you must only be applying for yourself, not on behalf of a friend and relative and all applicants must be over 21. You can apply for all days, but you’ll only be eligible to win one day.
If you are lucky enough to get in through the ballot, ticket prices are very reasonable. For this year, practice round tickets were $75 and daily tournament tickets were $115.
Despite the fact that it’s stipulated tickets are not for resale – some do enter that market. At that point, the price rockets – you could expect to pay up to $5,000 for a final round ticket.
Packages are available from many golf travel companies that include a day (or maybe more) at Augusta – but they’re not cheap! Expect to pay well over £5,000 for a week, with one day at Augusta, if you’re booking from the UK.
Can Anyone Go To Watch The Masters?
Yes, if you get through the ballot and “win” a ticket for a practice or tournament day, you can go to watch The Masters. But there are some guidelines you’ll have to remember – There are various things you can’t do at Augusta National.
Don’t take a camera (on tournament days) or phone with you, don’t take a banner or flag with you, don’t run when you’re on the grounds and don’t put your cap on backwards…
But, as long as you follow the guidelines and you have a legitimate ticket – anyone can go to watch The Masters.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Jennifer Kupcho Claims Maiden Major Title At The Chevron Championship
Despite a scrappy back nine, Kupcho managed to secure her first Major title at Mission Hills Country Club
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
J.J. Spaun Secures Final Masters Spot With Valero Texas Open Victory
The 31-year-old recovered from an early double-bogey to secure the biggest win of his career
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Who Owns Augusta National Golf Club?
Who owns Augusta National, and when was it founded?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
9 Perks Of Winning The Masters
Winning the Masters opens up a whole world of new perks...
By Michael Weston • Published
-
The Trophies Awarded At The Masters
We break down all of the trophies awarded at the Masters - there are a lot more than you think...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The Nelson Bridge At Augusta National
The Nelson Bridge commemorates one of the most dramatic fightbacks in Masters history
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
David Cannon: My Best Masters Pictures
Renowned golf photographer David Cannon talks us through some of his best Masters pictures…
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The History Of The Masters Green Jacket
The iconic Masters Green Jacket is presented every year to the winner, but when did this tradition begin and why?
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Amen Corner: Augusta National’s Fearsome Trio
Three holes at Augusta get more column inches than any other thanks to a name with which they were first christened in the late 1950s: Amen Corner
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
1982: Bernhard Langer’s Masters Debut
Bernhard Langer's Masters debut was a nerve-wracking one for the German back in 1982
By Robin Barwick • Published