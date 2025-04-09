Cell Phones Aren’t Allowed At The Masters, But What About Smart Watches?
Cell phones are prohibited at the Augusta National Major, but does that also apply to smart watches?
It’s no secret that Augusta National has a sizeable list of things you can’t do, including having cell phones on the property. That’s strictly enforced, too, with anyone found with a phone - even if it’s in your pocket - risking being asked to leave the property.
The benefit of the policy is not lost on the players, with Ludvig Aberg citing it as one of his favourite things about Augusta National before the 2025 edition, saying: “I think just because of the fact that the patrons don't have their phones out, it actually makes it feel like they're so much more engaged. It's a lot more eye contact with the fans. It's a lot more - you can really tell that they watch and appreciate good golf.”
Fair enough, but what about smart watches? After all, they are far smaller than the average cell phone and typically more discreet. So, is it OK to visit Augusta National wearing one of the devices?
The short answer is “yes,” but there are caveats. Basically, you are perfectly entitled to wear a smart watch while attending The Masters, but if you’re hoping to use it for almost anything other than checking the time, you will be out of luck.
Even though smart watches and fitness trackers appear on the official Masters website’s list of allowed items, their use “for phone calls, emails, text message and other photo, video or data recording and/or transmission is prohibited.”
In other words, no loophole exists to allow you to circumvent the camera ban on tournament days by taking a quick photo or video of the action with your smart watch, while trying to use it to communicate is likely to land you in hot water, too.
Therefore, while smart watches are one of the few electronic devices permitted at Augusta National, what you can use them for is strictly limited.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
