Sarah Schmelzel What's In The Bag?

Sarah Schmelzel is a professional golfer, currently plying her trade on the LPGA Tour. She turned pro in 2017 after graduating form the University of South Carolina, where she was an All-American as a senior.

In 2024, the Arizona native was one of Stacey Lewis' three picks ahead of the 2024 Solheim Cup and is the one of two rookies in the 12 player team. Here, we take a look at what clubs and golf ball the 30-year old American is currently using.

Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Schmelzer uses a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Tripe Diamond driver. This is the lower spinning head in the Paradym Ai Smoke family, which also includes the Paradym Ai Smoke Max and Paradym Ai Smoke Max D. She has paired this head with the KBS TD driver shaft, the brand's first ever driver shaft that was launched in 2023.

Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Future)

Next up in her bag is the fairway wood, which she uses a Callaway Paradym. This is the slightly older generation Callaway fairway wood model, which was first introduced at the start of 2023. Like in her driver, she has opted for the KBS TD fairway wood shaft in this club. We aren't sure exactly what loft she is currently carrying.

Hybrid

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Next up, Schmelzer opts to use the Callaway Apex UW 24 as her hybrid club. As with her driver and fairway options, she has opted to attach a KBS TD fairway wood shaft into this club, but shortened to match the club's loft more appropriately.

This club is offered in three loft options as stock 17°, 19° and 21°. We're not sure which of the three she has opted for or whether she has as a custom loft option made for her.

Irons

(Image credit: Future)

Schemelzel is using an older family of irons currently in the shape of the Callaway Apex TCB. This iron was launched in the fall of 2022, so is now two years old. Xander Schauffele uses the same irons with a raw finish on them that has allowed them to rust over time.

We believe she is using these throughout the set, and aren't quite sure of the lowest and highest lofts she uses these clubs in. She once again opts for KBS branded shafts in her irons. Throughout the set, it appears she uses a KBS Players Graphite iron.

Wedges

(Image credit: Future)

Down in the lower end of her golf bag, Schmelzel uses Callaway Jaws Raw wedges. As with the rest of her set, we're unsure of the exact lofts and lies she is using, but we can confirm she uses the KBS wedge shaft throughout. She also utilises a lot of lead tape on each of her wedges, to slightly alter the flight characteristics of each. Though available in a number of finishes, she has her Jaws Raw wedges in the chrome finish.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her putter, Schmelzel uses an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter with what appears to be a Strokelab shaft. The Las Vegas is a fang shaped putter.

Ball

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, Schmelzel uses the 2023 Titleist Pro V1x as her golf ball.