Noah Maclauchlan Facts: 10 Things To Know About The US Junior Amateur Finalist

Noah Maclauchlan caused a big surprise when the little-known player reached the final of the 2026 US Junior Amateur to face Miles Russell.

Here are 10 things to know about him.

Noah Maclauchlan Facts

1. Noah Maclauchlan is from Moseley, Virginia.

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2. He surprised many by reaching the final of the 2026 US Junior Amateur to face Miles Russell. On the way to the final, he beat top seed Brayden Jones in the round of 16.

3. His march to the final was even more remarkable given he made the 264-player field as an alternate, earning his spot when Rawlin Sutter won the Alabama State Boys Junior to become exempt.

4. The 18-year-old has a younger brother, Liam, who also plays golf. He also played in the 2026 US Junior Amateur, but missed the cut at the strokeplay stage of the event.

5. Because of Liam’s missed cut, he caddied for Noah in the latter stages of the tournament.