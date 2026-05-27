Who Is LIV Golf's New Signing? 10 Things To Know About Doyeob Mun
Mun will make his LIV Golf debut in Korea, with the Asian Tour winner the most recent addition to the circuit after replacing Korean GC's Danny Lee
Prior to LIV Golf Korea, it was announced that one LIV team would be replacing a player within its roster, as Korean GC revealed Danny Lee would complete the remainder of the season as a Wild Card.
That left one spot open and, within the franchise's announcement, it was Doyeob Mun who would make the step up, as the South Korean joined Byeong Hun An, Younghan Song and Minkyu Kim.
Completing Korean GC's all South Korean line-up, Mun will play in his home country and then LIV Golf Andalucia, with the 34-year-old looking to continue his good run of form in 2026.
Get to know more about LIV Golf's most recent signing below...
Doyeob Mun Facts
1. Mun was born 11th August 1991 in Seoul, South Korea.
2. After competing in amateur golf, Mun turned professional in 2013.
3. Plying his trade on development Tours throughout the first five years of his pro career, Mun earned his Asian Tour card in 2017 for the 2018 season.
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4. In 2019, he secured a spot at his first Major - The Open Championship. He did so via The Open Qualifying Series, specifically the Singapore Open.
5. Prior to that performance at the 2019 Singapore Open, Mun claimed his maiden professional win on the KPGA circuit, earning victory at The 61st KPGA Championship. He moved up over 300 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.
6. Despite the success, Mun's form dropped and, despite a KPGA win in 2021, he endured a winless streak that lasted four years, with the South Korean even losing his Asian Tour card.
7. Although he lost his playing privileges, he regained his Asian Tour card back in 2024 for the 2025 season, coming third at the circuit's Qualifying School.
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8. In May 2025, Mun claimed the biggest win of his career at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. Starting the final round six shots off the lead, Mun produced a bogey-free eight-under-par 63 to storm through the field and win by three strokes.
9. As of writing, that's the only Asian Tour victory on his CV but, shortly after this win, he did pick up the KPGA Founders Cup, finishing 20th on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit in the process.
10. Following his two-win season, Mun claimed victory at the KPGA Gyeongbuk Open in 2026, his fifth win as a professional.
Doyeob Mun Bio
Full Name
Doyeob Mun
Born
August 11th, 1991 - Seoul, South Korea
Height
5ft 7in (1.68m)
Turned Pro
2013
Current Tour
KPGA Tour
Asian Tour
Pro Wins
5
Highest OWGR
202nd
Best Major Result
Missed Cut (2019 Open Championship)
Doyeob Mun Pro Wins
Tour
Event
Winning Score
KPGA Tour
2018 The 61st KPGA Championship
-20 (playoff - Changwon Han)
KPGA Tour
2021 The 16th DB Insurance Promy Open
-11 (three strokes)
Asian Tour
2025 GS Caltex Maekyung Open
-10 (three strokes)
KPGA Tour
2025 KPGA Founders Cup
-22 (four strokes)
KPGA Tour
2026 KPGA Gyeongbuk Open
-14 (one stroke)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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