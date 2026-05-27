Who Is LIV Golf's New Signing? 10 Things To Know About Doyeob Mun

Prior to LIV Golf Korea, it was announced that one LIV team would be replacing a player within its roster, as Korean GC revealed Danny Lee would complete the remainder of the season as a Wild Card.

That left one spot open and, within the franchise's announcement, it was Doyeob Mun who would make the step up, as the South Korean joined Byeong Hun An, Younghan Song and Minkyu Kim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Completing Korean GC's all South Korean line-up, Mun will play in his home country and then LIV Golf Andalucia, with the 34-year-old looking to continue his good run of form in 2026.

Latest Videos From

Get to know more about LIV Golf's most recent signing below...

Doyeob Mun Facts

1. Mun was born 11th August 1991 in Seoul, South Korea.

2. After competing in amateur golf, Mun turned professional in 2013.

3. Plying his trade on development Tours throughout the first five years of his pro career, Mun earned his Asian Tour card in 2017 for the 2018 season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. In 2019, he secured a spot at his first Major - The Open Championship. He did so via The Open Qualifying Series, specifically the Singapore Open.

5. Prior to that performance at the 2019 Singapore Open, Mun claimed his maiden professional win on the KPGA circuit, earning victory at The 61st KPGA Championship. He moved up over 300 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.

6. Despite the success, Mun's form dropped and, despite a KPGA win in 2021, he endured a winless streak that lasted four years, with the South Korean even losing his Asian Tour card.

7. Although he lost his playing privileges, he regained his Asian Tour card back in 2024 for the 2025 season, coming third at the circuit's Qualifying School.

A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour) A photo posted by on

8. In May 2025, Mun claimed the biggest win of his career at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. Starting the final round six shots off the lead, Mun produced a bogey-free eight-under-par 63 to storm through the field and win by three strokes.

9. As of writing, that's the only Asian Tour victory on his CV but, shortly after this win, he did pick up the KPGA Founders Cup, finishing 20th on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit in the process.

10. Following his two-win season, Mun claimed victory at the KPGA Gyeongbuk Open in 2026, his fifth win as a professional.

Doyeob Mun Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Doyeob Mun Born August 11th, 1991 - Seoul, South Korea Height 5ft 7in (1.68m) Turned Pro 2013 Current Tour KPGA Tour Asian Tour Pro Wins 5 Highest OWGR 202nd Best Major Result Missed Cut (2019 Open Championship)

Doyeob Mun Pro Wins