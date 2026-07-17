Lucas Herbert WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The Equipment-Free Agent Using At The Open Championship?

Check out what clubs the equipment-free agent is using for this season

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Lucas Herbert hits a shot off the tee, with a close-up of his golf bag
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Lucas Herbert has claimed multiple victories worldwide, including wins on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf League and Asian Tour.

Currently a member of Ripper GC on the LIV Golf League, Herbert is also an equipment-free agent, with his set-up possessing a mix of different manufacturers.

Lucas Herbert hits a driver off the tee

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At The Open Championship, Herbert teased the idea of not putting a driver in-play, due to the baked out nature of Royal Birkdale.

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In the end, he did opt to put the big stick in the bag, specifically a Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond, which possesses 10.5° of loft and a Gears Golf Ovvio Green 7 X shaft.

Fairway wood-wise, the Australian uses a Ping G440 Max 3-wood. Featuring 15° of loft, he has a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX shaft. Depending on course set-up, he will also use a Ping G440 Max 5-wood.

Lucas Herbert hits an iron shot

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Moving to the irons, where Herbert has the Callaway Apex UT utility iron in the bag. Pairing it with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, it's set at 18° and is swapped in for the 5-wood.

Arguably the most interesting part of Herbert's bag is in the irons, where he uses a mixed set of Srixon and Miura.

He has a Srixon ZX5 4-iron, a Srixon ZX7 5-iron and Miura MB-101 blades from 6-iron to 9-iron, with this set-up present for over a year.

Like his Callaway Apex UT, the irons feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Lucas Herbert waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the scoring section of his bag, Herbert uses Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges, which rank among the best wedges on the market.

Using them in a traditional 46°, 50°, 54° and 60° configuration, Herbert has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Onyx shafts in the 46° and 50°, while the 54° has a KBS Tour 125 S shaft. In the 60°, you'll find a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Onyx shaft.

Putter-wise, the L.A.B Golf OZ.1 is in-play, with it being bought into the bag during the middle of last season. Herbert also uses the Bridgestone Tour B X, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Lucas Herbert WI