Hideki Matsuyama Slips To 10-Year World Ranking Low

The Japanese star has slipped to number 52 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama's world ranking has been on the slide
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has slipped outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for the first time since June 2013.

In 2021, Matsuyama became the first male Japanese golfer to win one of the four Majors, pulling on the Green Jacket at Augusta National before claiming the Zozo Championship in his homeland later that year.

In January 2022, he won his eighth PGA Tour title with victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii. 

However, last season was a frustrating one for the 31-year-old, his campaign coming to a premature end at the BMW Championship in August when he was forced to withdraw with a back injury.

As a result, Matsuyama did not advance to the Tour Championship, which would have been his tenth successive year in the season finale.

hideki matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama celebrates his Masters triumph in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With just two top-10 finishes last season, Matsuyama has seen his world ranking start to head in the wrong direction.

The Japan star entered the world’s top 10 in October 2016 and reached a high of number two the following year.

Despite falling outside the world’s top 10 in 2018, his world ranking has remained fairly consistent over the last couple of seasons.

However, since picking up a back injury in August, Matsuyama’s ranking has tumbled, and now, at 52 in the OWGR, he’s ranked at his lowest position for more than 10 years.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama's last victory came at the 2022 Sony Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matsuyama’s world ranking probably won’t be too much of a concern just yet, for, as a past champion, he’s guaranteed his spot at the 2024 Masters in April.

However, the two-time World Golf Championship winner will keen to arrest the slide in the next couple of months in order to secure invitations to golf’s biggest tournaments.

Matsuyama has started slowly this year, finishing last but one in the The Sentry, before ending up mid division (T30) at last week’s Sony Open.

