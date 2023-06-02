Past Open Championship Winners At Royal Liverpool

The Open returns to Royal Liverpool for the first time in nine years for the 2023 tournament. However, it is far from the first time the famous seaside links course has hosted the Major. But who has won the Claret Jug at the famous venue?

Over the past 126 years, the Hoylake venue has been the scene of The Open 12 times. Its debut came in 1897, only the second time the event had been held outside Scotland. The tournament marked the last time The Open had neither qualifying nor a cut. Harold Hilton won to claim his second Open title, having initially won it five years earlier. The Englishman edged out Scotland’s James Braid by one shot and claimed a sum of £30 for his efforts.

Five years later, Royal Liverpool was the venue again. This time, Sandy Herd claimed the only Major win of his career. Once again, Braid missed out and had to share the runner-up position with Harry Vardon as Herd beat the pair by a shot.

Arnaud Massey became the first non-Briton to win The Open when the Major came to Royal Liverpool for the third time in 1907. The Frenchman’s first-round 76 saw him tie the lead with Walter Toogood, and he continued in that vein over the next three to beat John Henry Taylor by two shots. It was the only Major win of his career.

John Henry Taylor won his fourth Open title two years later, and he had his fifth by the end of the 1913 tournament at Royal Liverpool after dominating the field to win by eight shots ahead of Ted Ray.

John Henry Taylor won his fifth Open title in 1913 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the First World War, The Open didn’t return to Royal Liverpool for another 11 years. When it did, American Walter Hagen claimed his second title in the tournament. After a relatively slow start, Hagen got into his stride to head into the third round tied for third. By the end of that, he was tied for the lead, and he eventually closed out the win by one shot ahead of Ernest Whitcombe.

By the 1930 tournament, Bobby Jones was on the way to the only Grand Slam achieved in the game to date. He claimed his second Major of the four he would win that year with a two-shot win over Leo Diegel and Macdonald Smith.

Bobby Jones won The Open at Royal Liverpool on the way to completing a Grand Slam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years later, Alf Padgham made up for the disappointment of finishing second the year before to claim his one Major win when he secured a one-shot win over Jimmy Adams.

The Open returned to Royal Liverpool in 1947 when Fred Daly won his one Major by a shot over Reg Home. That made him the first Northern Irishman to win the Major. He wouldn’t be last to achieve the feat at the same venue.

Royal Liverpool hosted The Open for the ninth time in 1956, as Australian Peter Thomson won his third successive title. He beat Flory Van Donck of Belgium by three shots. The 26-year-old wasn’t done there, either. He won The Open twice more, in 1958 and 1965.

In 1967, the Major returned to the venue for what would be the last time for 39 years. Roberto De Vicenzo became the first and only Argentinian winner to date after beating defending champion Jack Nicklaus by two shots. The tournament was also notable as the final time until 1986 that it had a single cut after 36 holes. Tournaments in the 19 years that followed had a second cut after 54 holes.

After a near four-decade gap, The Open returned to Royal Liverpool in 2006 as Tiger Woods successfully defended his title after holding off the challenge of Chris DiMarco to win by two. Woods lost his father Earl just two months before the event. After his winning putt, he famously sobbed on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams.

Tiger Woods was overcome with emotion after his victory in the 2006 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy joined Fred Daly as the only other Northern Irishman to win The Open at the venue with his victory by two over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler for his third Major title. He collected a fourth a month later in the PGA Championship to cement his reputation as one of the top players of his generation.

No player has won at Royal Liverpool twice. With McIlroy still one of the world’s best players, could 2023 be the year that changes?

Winners Of The Open At Royal Liverpool