'Happy To Be In The History Books But Now I Gotta Get Ready To Try And Win The Tournament' - Michael Kim Breaks Down Historic 59 At 3M Open

Although 59s are becoming more and more regular on the professional circuits, it's still special when one occurs...

Just ask Michael Kim who, at the 3M Open on Friday, produced a 12-under round that consisted of 12 birdies and six pars to take the outright lead at the PGA Tour event.

Needing just 21 putts at TPC Twin Cities, the American ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, with a 25-footer at the last the difference between a 59 and a 60.

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An avid user of X/Twitter, Kim often details tournaments when he competes, making this incredibly detailed thread one to read as he moved into the 36-hole lead.

Writing on social media, Kim stated: "59 breakdown!! Something I never would have thought I’d do. What a day. Let’s get into it..."

From there, the PGA Tour winner then adds: "Front nine: Hole 3 was a great way to start. That’s not the most comfortable tee shot with wind R to L and bunkers left.

"I worked on a low cut tee shot to hit after round 1 because I struggled with that wind on Thursday. I hit it perfect off the tee, and hit a nice PW to 12 ft. Even for pros it’s rare that a putt you hit does the EXACT thing that you imagine it doing when reading the putt. It was a nice confidence boost to roll that putt in.

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"After the birdie on 7, I thought of my record of 7 (birdies) in a row back in college and hoped to do something similar but a poor iron shot on 8 ended that.

"Still made a really nice par putt. Hit that exact same low cut off the tee on 9, and able to knock in a nice 15ft for a birdie on one of the toughest holes here."