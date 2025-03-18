Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Mac Meissner, with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
After a successful amateur career, Mac Meissner turned professional in 2021 and is already a member of the PGA Tour. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.
Mac Meissner Facts
1. McClure Meissner was born 8th February 1999 in Charleston, South Carolina
2. He attended Southern Methodist University and enjoyed many successes, including two victories at the American Athletic Conference Championship and Royal Oaks Intercollegiate
3. Meissner was the captain of the college team in 2019 and, in 2018 and 2019, he qualified for the US Amateur Championship
4. Meissner has an older brother, Mitchell, who is a former collegiate golfer at Rice University. In 2021-22, Mitchell actually won on the PGA Tour's Latinoamerica circuit and, at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, the brothers were paired together for the third round
5. Meissner's impressive amateur career continued in 2020 and 2021, with the American setting the SMU single-season record with a 70.44 stroke average
6. In Summer 2020, Meissner ranked No. 7 in the PGA Tour University Rankings and won the 114th Southern Amateur. He earned an exemption into the US Amateur Championship and made it into the last 32
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Before turning professional in 2021, Meissner won the Byron Nelson Award. He was a three-time All-American and earned an invitation to the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Classic in 2022
8. While at college, Meissner met his partner, Kennedy, who Mac proposed to in November 2022 and married in December 2023. Kennedy played golf at SMU and now works for the Payne Stewart Foundation.
9. Meissner was a member of the victorious US Walker Cup side in 2021. Taking place at Seminole Golf Club, Meissner played one match and secured a 2-up victory alongside Ricky Castillo
10. Turning professional in 2021, he played on the Forme Tour and, in his debut season, finished fifth on their points list to secure a Korn Ferry Tour card
A post shared by Mac Meissner (@mac.meissner)
A photo posted by on
11. In his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour (2022), Meissner finished 46th on the Regular Season Points List, registering three top 10s
12. In his second year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Meissner recorded a 59 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Making 10 birdies, the American then eagled the ninth, his final hole, to shoot 59, but Meissner actually thought it was a 60 due to the par being 72. As it turned out, Lakewood National Golf Club was a 71 and he had shot the magic number
13. He made his Major debut at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He would shoot rounds of 70 and 75 to miss the cut by three
14. During the 2023 season, Meissner finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, earning his PGA Tour card. One of the pivotal results was a tie for third at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship
A post shared by Mac Meissner (@mac.meissner)
A photo posted by on
15. In his PGA Tour rookie season he finished 89th in the FedEx Cup and 106th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Meissner recorded three top-10s and 16 made cuts in 25 starts
16. At the Barracuda Championship, Meissner held the 54-hole lead and went on to finish solo fourth. He also finished in a share of fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Mac Meissner Bio
Born
Charleston, South Carolina, 8th February 1999
Height
6'3"
College
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Turned Pro
Southern Methodist University
Former Tours
Forme Tour, Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
1
Highest OWGR
105th
Mac Meissner Pro Wins
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Forme Tour
Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
-21
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Find out more about Japanese professional golfer, Takumi Kanaya's life and career in the game so far via these facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer, Kristoffer Ventura via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Greyson Sigg Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Greyson Sigg with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Carson Young Facts: 19 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Carson Young is a Clemson University alumnus and now a PGA Tour pro with a Korn Ferry Tour win under his belt
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is J.J. Spaun's Wife?
J.J Spaun has been married to wife Melody since 2019 - here's what we know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is JJ Spaun's Caddie? Meet Mark Carens
Find out more about Massachusetts-born Mark Carens, who has enjoyed a highly-successful career to date and has been on the bag of JJ Spaun since April 2021
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Danny Walker Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Danny Walker with these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published