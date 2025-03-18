Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

After a successful amateur career, Mac Meissner turned professional in 2021 and is already a member of the PGA Tour. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.

Mac Meissner Facts

1. McClure Meissner was born 8th February 1999 in Charleston, South Carolina

2. He attended Southern Methodist University and enjoyed many successes, including two victories at the American Athletic Conference Championship and Royal Oaks Intercollegiate

3. Meissner was the captain of the college team in 2019 and, in 2018 and 2019, he qualified for the US Amateur Championship

4. Meissner has an older brother, Mitchell, who is a former collegiate golfer at Rice University. In 2021-22, Mitchell actually won on the PGA Tour's Latinoamerica circuit and, at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, the brothers were paired together for the third round

Mitchell (left) and Mac (right) Meissner during the 2023 Visit Knoxville Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Meissner's impressive amateur career continued in 2020 and 2021, with the American setting the SMU single-season record with a 70.44 stroke average

6. In Summer 2020, Meissner ranked No. 7 in the PGA Tour University Rankings and won the 114th Southern Amateur. He earned an exemption into the US Amateur Championship and made it into the last 32

7. Before turning professional in 2021, Meissner won the Byron Nelson Award. He was a three-time All-American and earned an invitation to the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Classic in 2022

8. While at college, Meissner met his partner, Kennedy, who Mac proposed to in November 2022 and married in December 2023. Kennedy played golf at SMU and now works for the Payne Stewart Foundation.

9. Meissner was a member of the victorious US Walker Cup side in 2021. Taking place at Seminole Golf Club, Meissner played one match and secured a 2-up victory alongside Ricky Castillo

10. Turning professional in 2021, he played on the Forme Tour and, in his debut season, finished fifth on their points list to secure a Korn Ferry Tour card

A post shared by Mac Meissner (@mac.meissner) A photo posted by on

11. In his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour (2022), Meissner finished 46th on the Regular Season Points List, registering three top 10s

12. In his second year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Meissner recorded a 59 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Making 10 birdies, the American then eagled the ninth, his final hole, to shoot 59, but Meissner actually thought it was a 60 due to the par being 72. As it turned out, Lakewood National Golf Club was a 71 and he had shot the magic number

13. He made his Major debut at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He would shoot rounds of 70 and 75 to miss the cut by three

14. During the 2023 season, Meissner finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, earning his PGA Tour card. One of the pivotal results was a tie for third at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship

A post shared by Mac Meissner (@mac.meissner) A photo posted by on

15. In his PGA Tour rookie season he finished 89th in the FedEx Cup and 106th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Meissner recorded three top-10s and 16 made cuts in 25 starts

16. At the Barracuda Championship, Meissner held the 54-hole lead and went on to finish solo fourth. He also finished in a share of fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Mac Meissner Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Charleston, South Carolina, 8th February 1999 Height 6'3" College Row 2 - Cell 1 Turned Pro Southern Methodist University Former Tours Forme Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Pro Wins 1 Highest OWGR 105th

Mac Meissner Pro Wins