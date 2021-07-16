Get to know South African, Justin Harding, a little bit better.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Harding

Harding is one of the many successful South Africans currently on the European Tour.

1. Justin Adam Harding was born 9th February 1986 in Western Cape, South Africa.

2. Harding attended Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and played college golf at Lamar University in Texas.

3. He turned professional in 2010.

4. The South African loves video games and sports.

5. Harding’s partner, Leah Totton, is a former winner of The Apprentice.

6. At his first attempt, he earned a place on the Sunshine Tour, finishing third at the 2009 qualifying school while still an amateur.

7. In 2018, he won four times in three months, twice on the Sunshine Tour and twice on the Asian Tour.

8. The following year, he secured his first European Tour victory by winning the Qatar Masters.

9. After getting himself into the world’s top 50, he received an invitation to the 2019 Masters. He would finish in a share of 12th place to earn a spot for the following year.

10. Harding currently lives in Surrey with his partner Leah, with Harding playing out of Wisley Golf Club.

11. In 2020, Harding appeared with Joost Luiten in a European Tour video called ‘luck of the draw.’ He would make a par at the 18th hole at Celtic Manor’s 2010 course with a driver, pitching wedge, eight-iron and a five-iron.

12. Harding carded a final-round 66 to win the Kenya Open by two shots ahead of Kurt Kitayama. The win was his second European Tour title.