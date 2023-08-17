How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Bryson DeChambeau?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau was one of many high-profile golfers to join the first season of LIV Golf, with the American a highly sought-after figure by the breakaway tour.

At first, it appeared as if DeChambeau was going to remain on the PGA Tour when rumours initially began to swirl, linking the 2020 US Open champion with a move. In February 2022, he put up a statement on his social media denying reports that he was ready to jump ship.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another Tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I,” it read. “As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."

However, just four months later, DeChambeau would seemingly backtrack on that statement as he made the switch to join the 54-hole circuit. A month later in July 2022, he would confirm the reported $125m figure he was paid to join the league.

“I'm not gonna say the details, I mean for what's reported it's somewhat close,” he said. “It's a four-and-a-half year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was upfront which is great."

Such a figure meant the American was one of many who joined the LIV for a reported fee north of $100m. Others include Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith.

The following year, at the 2023 PGA Championship, DeChambeau was once again forced to defend the move after he and fellow LIV Golfer, Brooks Koepka, were booed on the opening hole at Oak Hill.

“We're here to play golf. We're contracted to play golf, he said. “I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible on whatever platform that is, whatever platform that provides it.

“When you can talk about ethics, that's people's perception. I completely disagree with it, but everybody has the right to their own opinion, and I'd say, was it worth it? Absolutely. This has been beyond my dreams, what I could have imagined this becoming, and it's only getting better.

“I think over the course of time, like many have said, you'll see what good and what positive impact we're having.”

HOW MUCH HAS BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WON ON LIV GOLF?

In the first season of LIV Golf, DeChambeau struggled for form as he continued his return from a long-term wrist injury but still managed to make $3,511,750 in individual prize money from the seven events he competed in.

In the 2023 season, however, DeChambeau's performances have improved and were topped off by a superb victory at LIV Greenbrier which ended with the American shooting a historic round of 58 on the final day and picking up the $4m winners cheque.

According to Forbes, he was the seventh highest-paid golfer of 2023 with $71m in total earnings on and off the course, in large part down to the signing fee when he joined LIV.

DeChambeau has already won more than $12m in individual prize money across the first two LIV Golf seasons. By contrast, his career earnings after 144 events on the PGA Tour were $27,479,287. That figure places him just outside the top 50 on the all-time list.

The prize fund for each regular season event are $25 million with $20m to be shared between the individuals - $4m for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher.