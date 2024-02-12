How Many Nationalities Does LIV Golf Have?
There may be limited fields on the big-money league, but there are players from a wide range of nations on its roster
The LIV Golf League has been expanding its global reach since its inception, with a visit to Hong Kong for the first time in 2024 to add to existing countries, including the US, England, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Singapore.
However, it's not just the number of different countries the 2024 LIV Golf season will visit across its 14 tournaments that is diverse. Each of its events may be limited to just 54 players, but even with that, stars from many areas of the world are on its roster.
In total, LIV Golf has 18 nationalities, with the most representation coming from the US, with 19 players, including wildcard Hudson Swafford.
Among them are some of the best players in the world, such as PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and former World No.1 Dustin Johnson.
Add the likes of 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and rising star Caleb Surratt, and there’s a compelling argument that the US is not just the most represented on the circuit, but offers the most ability.
The abundance of US talent means two of the 13 teams are all-American, too – Johnson’s 4 Aces GC, with Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner, and Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC, which includes Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale.
LIV Golf has seven English players including the second wildcard, Laurie Canter. Among the standout names are Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood and new Legion XIII signing Tyrrell Hatton.
Three countries are represented by four players - Australia, South Africa and Spain. Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman make up the all-Australian Ripper GC. Meanwhile, it’s an all-South African affair on Stinger GC, with captain Louis Oosthuizen joined by Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel. Among the Spaniards is arguably LIV Golf’s biggest signing, Jon Rahm and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.
Three countries are represented by two players – Chile, with LIV Golf Mayakoba champion Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Mexico, with Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, and Zimbabwe, with Kieran Vincent joining brother Scott on the circuit after his promotion.
That leaves another 10 countries with just one player from each - Belgian Thomas Pieters, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Finn Kalle Samooja, German Martin Kaymer, Indian Anirban Lahiri, Japanese newcomer Jinichiro Kozuma, New Zealander Danny Lee, Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland, Pole Adrian Meronk and Swedish star Henrik Stenson.
Below is the full list of LIV Golf players, and the countries they represent.
Nationalities Of LIV Golf Players
- Australia – Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
- Belgium – Thomas Pieters
- Chile – Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira
- Colombia – Sebastian Munoz
- England – Richard Bland, Laurie Canter (wildcard), Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
- Finland – Kalle Samooja
- Germany – Martin Kaymer
- India – Anirban Lahiri
- Japan – Jinichiro Kozuma
- Mexico – Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
- New Zealand – Danny Lee
- Northern Ireland – Graeme McDowell
- Poland – Adrian Meronk
- South Africa – Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel
- Spain – Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Jon Rahm
- Sweden – Henrik Stenson
- USA – Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Charles Howell III, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepks, Jason Kokrak. Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Andy Ogletree, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Brendan Steele, Caleb Surratt, Hudson Swafford (wildcard), Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff
- Zimbabwe – Kieran Vincent, Scott Vincent
