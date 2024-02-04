LIV Golf Mayakoba Leaderboard And Live Report: Sergio Garcia And Joaquin Niemann In Play Off For Title

Refresh

PLAY-OFF DRAMA AT MAYAKOBA WHERE IT IS ADVANTAGE SERGIO Garcia and Niemann are going up the first play-off hole on the 489-yard par four 18th. The duo finished level on -12 and now need to be separated to determine the winner. Niemann has had a big break after slicing his tee shot into the trees but it bounced out close to the fairway from where he missed the green leaving a chip and now Garcia will play first from the green. Members bounce for @joaconiemann off the tee 👍What a break on the first playoff hole...#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/8QZktDCgtgFebruary 4, 2024 See more

LEGION XIII CAPTAIN JON RAHM REFLECTS ON THEIR TEAM WIN Rahm, who finished two shots off the lead, reflected: "I told Tyrrell Hatton today on the range it would be a nice day to shoot 64 and he did. I guess my encouraging words worked for them. I wish I could have used it for myself but I am proud of everybody. This team was just assembled and we have come in and made an impact. We wanted to make a mark and everybody knows we are a force to be reckoned it. It has been fantastic. Having the team aspect is definitely something different but something you use as a positive. It helped me rally a little bit knowing my team-mates were doing good because I wanted to join the party."

NIEMANN'S ROLLERCOASTER CONTINUES AFTER MISSES PUTT TO WIN Overnight leader Niemann , who shot a 59 on Friday, missed an eight-foot birdie putt at the last as he finished on -12 tied with Sergio Garcia and we are going to a play-off as the players head back to the 18th tee. Joaco will have that putt to win 🙌If he misses, we're heading to a playoff 👀#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/Jt2OHQcJsqFebruary 4, 2024 See more

LEGION XIII WIN TEAM TITLE BUT INDIVIDUAL CROWN ON LINE UP LAST Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt, who finished with five straight birdies, are going to win the team event but the individual title is on the line now with Niemann going up the last needing a birdie to win it to edge out Garcia. Niemann has 146 yards to go after an impressive drive. Rahm is in the sand and looks out of it. Niemann then fired his approach in to set up a eight-foot putt for the $4million first prize.

NIEMANN FIRES IN SUPERB APPROACH AT 17TH Niemann will have a putt to get to -13 after a superb second at the par four 17th. Garcia meanwhile is waiting patiently at the back of the 18th green waiting to learn his fate after a -12 total. Rahm has taken a penalty drop though and left his par putt short - not for the first time today. He slips a shot back to -11 with Niemann missing his putt to stay at -12.

GARCIA IS IN THE CLUBHOUSE AT -12 AFTER A -5 ROUND Garcia has just holed out for a par at the last and a -12 total for three rounds. He now faces an anxious wait to see if pal Rahm or Niemann will better him. Rahm's prospects have been hit by yet another bad tee shot though - this time with an iron off the 17th tee which he pulled left into the hazard.

EXCITING FINISH AT MAYAKOBE WITH RAHM CHASING GARCIA Fellow Spaniards Rahm and Garcia are big pals with Rahm even wanting Garcia to play in the Ryder Cup in Rome last year. Garcia is now going up the 18th at -12 and is by the fairway while Rahm is greenside in two at the 16th where he made a par. Legion XIII are going to win the team event but the individual prize of $4million is definitely in the balance with Niemann still in it after a birdie on the 16th. A clutch birdie for @joaconiemann 👏He joins Rahm and Garcia at the top of the leaderboard… #LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/rB9GH9tnFwFebruary 4, 2024 See more

GARCIA LOOKING COMPOSED BUT RAHM MAKING MOVE Garcia just made a gritty four at the 515-yard par four 16th but he is being hunted down by Rahm who has made three successive birdies in the group behind to pull level with his compatriot at -12. Rahm is now well in the hunt despite by his own high standards struggling today. His putter took a long while to warm up and he has missed at least two fairways with wild pulls left. Rahmbo is ONE BACK ‼️This is going to be an insane finish with 4-holes to play… #LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/NSQ29V5G59February 4, 2024 See more

NIEMANN STRUGGLING ON THE 14TH AS BID FALTERS After three-putting the previous hole to only make par at the par 5, Niemann is going to drop a shot at the par 14th. He put his second shot into the greenside bunker when his foot slipped and then failed to make the putting surface with his third. Niemann then chipped past the hole and has signed for a 5 to leave Garcia out in front on his own.

GARCIA MOVES LEVEL AT THE TOP Garcia's putting has cost him a chance to run away with this, such is the quality of his ball-striking. But Garcia has just rolled in successive birdie putts at the 14th and 15th to go top of the leaderboard alongside Niemann as the Spaniard searches for his first LIV title. He has hit 80% of his greens today. Clutch putt from @TheSergioGarcia 💪He drains this birdie putt to get within one shot of the lead...#LIVGolf @fireballsgc_ pic.twitter.com/u7uKvINSvsFebruary 4, 2024 See more

NIEMANN RETURNS TO CRIME SCENE Niemann is two ahead playing the par 5 13th and it is this hole where he got himself into trouble yesterday. His illegal drop from a cart path resulted in a two-shot penalty but he has found the fairway off the tee this time at least to leave himself 194 yards to go. He made the green but then three-putted and Niemann could rue that miss you fear.

NIEMANN NAILS BRILLIANT APPROACH AT 12TH Niemann debated his approach to 12 with his caddie and had two clubs out of the bag but his final effort was worth the wait as he put it dead for a tap-in birdie from around 140 yards. That got him to -12 and on course to claim the $4million first prize as Garcia in the group ahead three-putted the par 5 13th. An absolute dart from @joaconiemann 🎯He leads by 2-shots with 4 to play 👏#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/t60mW1I0FEFebruary 4, 2024 See more

NIEMANN BACK INFRONT ON HIS OWN Niemann remains level par after 11 holes and is not running away with it. Garcia got to -11 to go level pegging with the Chilean but he has since dropped a shot on the par four 12th to leave Niemann out front on his own again after six straight pars. Yet Niemann hasn't been convincing as he and his caddie have often debated several shots at length and not been free-wheeling like his 59 in the first round.

WE HAVE A SPANIARD AT THE TOP - NO, NOT THAT ONE Jon Rahm is out of sorts today with several misses off the tee with his swing looking too quick. But Spanish compatriot Sergio Garcia is certainly in the flow with a round of -4 for 11 holes to get to -11 total - level with overnight leader Niemann in pursuit of the first prize of $4million. Legion XIII are marching away with the team title but there are six players in close pursuit within four shots of the individual leaders.

HOLE-IN-ONE ALERT! Go Richard Bland, who turned 51 on Saturday. Bland has just aced the 152-yard eighth. It gets the Englishman to -4 today and -6 in total. It is the fifth hole in one in the LIV series since it started. A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

TEAM CHALLENGE BENEFITTING FROM RULE CHANGE THIS SEASON For the team competition, the lowest three scores for each team continue to count in the first and second rounds, but for the third and final round, all four team members will now count to the team total. It has made for an exciting final day's play as newboys Legion XIII have stormed up the leaderboard aiming for a $3million purse to split into $750,000 each.

STILL TIGHT AT THE TOP The leading duo of Niemann and Burmester , plus Rahm, all made par at the par 3 eighth and are now on the par 4 ninth where they have been put on the clock for slow play.

NEWBOYS LEGION XIII LEADING THE TEAM STANDINGS Rahm is having a day to forget so far as he is just level par but team-mate Hatton is -6 today to help their Legion XIII top the team leaderboard. Tyrrell Hatton is firing up the leaderboard on Championship Sunday 📈He's 6-under through 8-holes... ‼️#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/nwLJDXzC4AFebruary 4, 2024 See more

BURMESTER MAKES BIRDIE TO BECOME CO-LEADER Dean Burmester is playing intelligently today. He is -2 for seven holes to get to -11 in total and has picked up shots at both the par 5s after hitting them both in two with two iron shots on each.

NIEMANN LOOKING TENTATIVE AND SHAKEY Niemann has blown a good chance of a birdie at the par five seventh after three putting from just off the lead. His putting has not looked fluid and convincing today. He stays level par for today and -11.

RAHM MISSES SEVENTH FAIRWAY WITH ANOTHER WILD TEE SHOT After coming off a bogey at the sixth, Rahm has again missed the fairway left off the tee at the seventh. It means he cannot reach the par 5 in two but he has put a wedge in close for a potential birdie opportunity. While Niemann and Burmester are both on and around the green in two shots and will look to get birdies too.

GARCIA MAKING A MAJOR MOVE Rahm is having a bad round here and is +1 for six holes but Spanish compatriot Sergio Garcia is thriving though and is -3 for six holes to get to -10 and challenge for the title today in Mexico.

RAHM PULLS TEE SHOT AT THE SIXTH Rahm has opened with five straight pars and looks to possibly be getting frustrated. He took a three wood at the par four sixth hole but pulled it way left. He has so far not been able to put much pressure on leader Niemann. The Spaniard got a terrible lie by a stone, which was nestled against his ball, as he was unable to find the green in regulation and had to settle for a bogey while Niemann and Burmester made par. (Image credit: LIV GOLF)

RAHM FINDS SAND OFF TEE ON PAR 5 FIFTH The par 5 fifth is set to provide a big birdie chance for our leading trio at the 554 yard hole. But Rahm found the sand off the tee and just had to advance his ball to the fairway to leave a wedge in. The Spaniard had to settle for a par as his putt for a four came up just short. While leader Niemann hit a seven iron for his second which made it to the right hand fringe and he almost holed out for an eagle. How does this not drop for @JonRahmOfficial? 😕He’s two-back of the lead… #LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/FcP6kK0w5kFebruary 4, 2024 See more

LEADER NIEMANN MAKES PAR ON FOURTH Niemann, Rahm and Burmester all found the green at the 117-yard par 3 fourth but none of the trio were able to make birdies. No such problems for former Open champion Cameron Smith who has already got five birdies. Cam Smith on a HEATER 🔥He’s 5-under thru his first 5 holes 🤯#LIVGolf @rippergc_ pic.twitter.com/HfimXpnWsPFebruary 4, 2024 See more

MAJOR MOVEMENT ON TEAM LEADERBOARD Legion XIII newboy Hatton is -3 after four holes today to help his new Legion XIII team into a share of the lead while Cameron Smith is also on fire after opening with four successive birdies to help Ripper GC.

RAHM HAS CHANCE ON THIRD TO CLOSE LEAD Niemann is on the par four third green in three after a penalty drop with a putt to save par. Rahm has run a wedge through the green after playing out of the rough and has a tricky up and down which he achieves to leave Niemann to sweat over his par putt which trails off to left.

NIEMANN IN TROUBLE ON THE THIRD OFF THE TEE Niemann is going to struggle to hold on to his two-shot lead now after pulling his tee shot on the third into thick vegetation left which prompted shouts of fore as the ball came to rest in a bush forcing a penalty drop. .@joaconiemann’s tee shot ended up here… 👀#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/gRbHyr3I9GFebruary 4, 2024 See more

NIEMANN FIRES IN APPROACH TO SECOND WHICH ROLLS PAST HOLE Interesting observation from the broadcasters that Niemann seems a little more lukewarm with his caddie today after being penalised for an incorrect drop yesterday. But it hasn't stopped the Chilean hitting both greens in regulation so far. His approach to the second rolled past the hole to the fringe but he putted up for par. Rahm also had a long birdie putt and had to settle for a four too.

HATTON HEARD SWEARING JUST TWO HOLES IN It appears business as usual for newboy Tyrrell Hatton who has been heard swearing on the live feed already after two holes despite being -1.

NIEMANN & RAHM IN SAME GROUP Niemann has tapped in for an opening par on the first green after missing the fairway off the tee before Rahm missed a short birdie chance as he failed to cut the lead.

HATTON OPENS UP FINAL ROUND WITH A BIRDIE Tyrrell Hatton is another LIV debutant this week and he has got off the mark with a birdie on his first hole at the par 5 sixth. Hatton is tied 19th and -1 total but his scores will be important today as all four scores count in the last round for his team Legion XIII. .@TyrrellHatton’s wedge game is dialed early 😮‍💨#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/B2iBoG4koyFebruary 4, 2024 See more

PLAY UNDERWAY AS NIEMANN TAKES PENALTY IN HIS STRIDE Joaquín Niemann has taken the penalty in his stride according to those close to him like his brother and caddie. He accepted the punishment for an incorrect penalty drop after taking two club lengths' relief from a cart path instead of one. He is now -11 and has debutant Rahm chasing him at -9. Half of Rahm's 18 wins have been coming from behind and he will try to reel in Niemann now. Jon Rahm gets the Final Round underway 💪All four scores count today in the team competition… Everything is on the line 🙌#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/lHQO3Dr9mDFebruary 4, 2024 See more