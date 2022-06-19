Denny McCarthy What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Denny McCarthy.
Denny McCarthy won once on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship which just so happened to secure his PGA Tour card for the next season. What clubs does he put in the bag each week whilst competing? Let's take a look below.
Driver
Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond
We are unsure if McCarthy has an equipment contract with anyone right now because he seems to have several clubs from different brands. He starts with a Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond driver but we are yet to confirm what loft it is. This is a fairly recent change in his setup as he had been using a Ping G425 LST model for a while.
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Next Up McCarthy uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood and we know he carries one of them with around 15 degrees of loft. We are unsure if he puts another in as his five-wood or he opts for a different model or a hybrid. As soon as we have confirmation, we will update this page.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway review
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist 2021 T100
As far as specific iron setup goes we are unsure but we do know McCarthy carries both the newest versions of the Titleist T200, and T100 irons. We can assume he has the T200 at the top end of the bag because the irons are more forgiving whilst the T100's will be in the short ones for control and workability.
- Read our full 2021 Titleist T100 Iron review (opens in new tab)
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8
Once again we are yet to confirm the exact wedge setup McCarthy uses in terms of lofts but we know he uses a set of Titleist Vokey SM8's. In our testing the SM8's produced more consistent direction and distance than SM7 without sacrificing the solid feel, versatility and aggressive spin control we come to expect from Vokey wedges.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge review (opens in new tab)
Putter
Scotty Cameron GoLo N7 Tour Prototype
One of the strongest parts of McCarthy's game is his putting and he has been using the same kind of model for years. McCarthy started using a GoLo mallet model while at the University of Virginia, and he’s stuck with it ever since.
“I have 10 different versions of this GoLo head, basically,” McCarthy told GolfWRX.com. “The one thing I do keep very consistent is the black mallet style with the white line and the milled face. Then I might change the neck, or the weighting of it, depending on how fast the greens are, but I like to keep the head and how it looks the same.
“I used a blade putter for a little bit as a kid, and then I used an old Odyssey Rossie mallet for a little awhile. Then in college I used a white (TaylorMade) Spider for a bit, then landed on the GoLo… it was very trial-and-error. I putted well with a mallet, with the Odyssey and the Spider, and then really liked the GoLo and everything about it. That was kind of like, ‘this is going to be my putter forever’… it’s just, to me, it’s the appearance of it. The way it sits on the ground.”
Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Irons: Titleist T200, Titleist 2021 T100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo N7 Tour Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
