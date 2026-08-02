AIG Women's Open Leaderboard: Shiho Kuwaki Snatches Lead Late On As Yealimi Noh Stumbles

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CLUTCH TWO PUTT Kuwaki lag putts her way off the 14th to perfection. That first effort gave her maybe two feet at most and she tidies up with the minimum of fuss. Five-under leads still.

THITIKUL BIRDIE The former World No.1 makes a gain at the par-4 13th to repair some of the damage she's caused today. Thitikul is two-over for the day but two-under for the championship in a tie for sixth.

KUWAKI GOES DEEP The new leader sends her approach into the par-4 14th towards the back portion and she'll simply try and two-putt to retain her position at the top. Kuwaki has won a Major on the JLPGA Tour in her career, but this one would certainly top that.

CRUCIAL THREE-PUTT It's a three putt for Noh and Kuwaki now leads. The American's putt was always drifting right and that's where it stayed. Noh was leading by three on the front nine. She's now one back.

HENSELEIT WITHIN ONE Here comes Esther Henseleit! The German rolls in a lovely 20-footer for birdie at the par-3 12th and she's now within one. She could very shortly be tied with Noh...

POOR PUTT Noh practices a big old swing of her broom-handle putter at the 12th as she aims well left of the target. She slightly pushes her ball in terms of line and also hammers it past the hole. That will be a really awkward one coming back, I feel.

MISTAKES MISTAKES Oh no, Hsu. What have you done? She needed to go backwards out of the fairway bunker but completely fluffed her lines and the ball barely made it out before rolling back in. The pro from Chinese Taipei advanced it forward with her third, but she's now looking at a first dropped shot of the day at such a crucial juncture. Meanwhile, Noh leaves her tee shot into the par-3 12th very short and is in danger of three-putting...

KUWAKI INTO A SHARE Japanese talent Shiho Kuwaki has been really quiet over the past half an hour or so, but she's making some noise now alright. The woman with the loud clothing rolls in a birdie putt at the 13th to reach five-under. For the first time today, Noh has company at the top.

HSU IN THE SAND One of many chasers, Hsu, finds one of the left fairway bunkers off the 18th tee. That all but rules out four-under for her.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY Noh navigates her way down the par-5 11th safely and gives herself a decent look at birdie, but the ball wiggles its way past the hole on the left side and she smiles wryly after the fact. Meanwhile, Esther Henseleit - who has not putted well at all - makes the final group's third collective birdie of the day. She's up to three-under and within two...

KORDA FINISHES WITH A FLOURISH Nelly Korda holes a long putt at the 18th to reach two-under and set the clubhouse target. That's almost certainly about to be usurped, but it's a decent week nonetheless. Korda's dismissive kind of wave at the ball once it dropped tells me she thinks it was very much too little, too late, however.

HSU TO SET TARGET Wei-Ling Hsu makes a gutsy par at the 17th and goes down 18 with a chance to set the clubhouse target at four-under with a good drive. She's currently three-under and playing well.

HOW IS YOUR LUCK? That could be the sort of break Noh needs to regain some momentum. At the 11th, her drive was pulled towards the two fairway bunkers, but the ball just landed past them and bounced on and right back towards the fairway. It's still in the rough, but she can advance it at least.

HULL LIP-OUT A great drive wasn't rewarded with the best approach from Hull at the 14th and she had a 25-footer for birdie. It looked pretty good en route, but no cigar in the end as it lipped out. At one-under, Hull needs to find some gains right now or she will head to Royal St George's next year wondering what might have been.

NOH GOOD The leader sends her putt towards the hole with an ideal weight behind it, but the direction isn't quite there and it'll be a par. Five-under through 11.

LI WITHIN TWO With the leader at five-under and leaking oil, anyone under par will feel they have a chance to strike yet. Lucy Li, as baby-faced as she might be, is a killer in these situations. She proves it by rolling home a birdie at the 11th to reach three-under. Noh is at five-under with a birdie to come.

CHANCE FOR NOH A very strong drive down the 10th has left 125 yards in for Noh. A committed nine-iron later and it's a decent look at birdie for the American. Maybe 15 feet. It could be just what she needs.

WOAD PARS 12 With Noh scrambling at the moment, Lottie Woad simply has to remain close to give herself a chance coming home. The English star escapes with par at the 12th and has a chance up coming. Will the 13th be lucky?