Daniel Brown What's In The Bag?

Since turning professional in 2017, Daniel Brown has enjoyed a steady rise up the rankings, which culminated in a victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in his DP World Tour rookie season.

Making his Major debut at The 152nd Open Championship, the Englishman sits in good position to potentially pick up the Claret Jug in what would be a historic victory. Before then, though, there is still plenty to navigate and, in this piece, we have taken a look at what clubs the DP World Tour winner carries...

Driver

What Driver Does Daniel Brown Use?

Beginning with the driver, and it appears that Brown swaps the big stick in and out from the Ping G430 LST and the G430 Max 10K. For his DP World Tour victory, the Englishman had the Max 10K in the bag but, at The Open in 2024, it seems that he has opted for the LST.

What we do know is that he has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X Shaft, with the LST driver head itself an impressive model that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. Broadly speaking, it's a low spin offering that has the high tech looks and powerful feel to match the all round performance.

Fairway Woods

What Fairway Wood Does Daniel Brown Use?

Like his driver, the fairway wood is also a Ping, this time being the G430 Max, which is set at 15-degrees and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Shaft. Currently, it's unclear as to whether Brown has anymore fairway woods in the bag but, like many professionals, it wouldn't surprise us to see him swap them in and out.

The G430 Max is a long yet easy-to-use fairway wood, popular with Tour pros and club golfers alike thanks to its versatility and high launch characteristics. We found that it also offered exceptional forgiveness; it's certainly one of the best fairway woods on the market.

Irons

What Irons Does Daniel Brown Use?

The irons of choice for Brown are once again Pings, with the Englishman using a i230 Utility 3-iron, which sits around the 19 to 21 degree mark. He also has Blueprint S irons that go from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

As of writing, we aren't sure what shaft is in the i230, but the Blueprint S' possesses True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, which is a shaft we often see in most Tour players set-ups. Regarding the Blueprint S, it is an excellent offering in the low handicap, players' cavity space, with the compact head and minimal offset appealing to the purist.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Daniel Brown Use?

Moving into the short game department, and to the wedges, with Brown opting to use the S159 in 50, 54 and 58-degrees. In regards to the 50 and 54, we believe they are in an S12 grind, whilst the 58 has a T6 grind, with all featuring Nippon N.S Pro Prototype shafts.

In regards to the wedges, we felt that they look as good as any other on the market and have the performance to match. Throughout testing, the chipping and pitching aspect was exceptional and, what's more, they also produced a strong consistent ball flight when firing from a little further out. They are easily amongst the best wedges money can buy, so it's understandable why Brown has them in the bag.

Putter

What Putter Does Daniel Brown Use?

The last club in his bag is the putter, which Brown has switched regularly throughout. Previously, he used a Ping PLD Oslo 4 but, at The Open, it appears he is either using the Ping PLD Anser or Answer 2D.

What we do know is that the Ping PLD range are amongst the best putters on the market and, with both models listed, they are designed for those with a slight arc in their strokes.

Ball

What Golf Ball Does Daniel Brown Use?

Like many professionals on Tour, Brown has opted for the Titleist Pro V1, which is one of the best premium golf balls on the market. When we tested the latest model, we found that it added consistency in the long game without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular.

Apparel/Shoes

What Shoes Does Daniel Brown Wear?

The shoes that Brown is currently wearing are the FootJoy Pro/SLX, which is the next evolution of the brand’s Pro/SL franchise. It's a very popular model on Tour and, thanks to supreme comfort and grip and the impressive stability, we can understand why.

Daniel Brown WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST, 10.5°, Fujikura Ventus 7 X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G430 Max, 15°, Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (3-i), Ping Blueprint S (4i-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Wedges: Ping S159, 50°, 54° and 58°, Nippon N.S Pro Prototype shaft

Putter: Ping PLD Anser/Answer 2D

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel & glove: Greyson Clothiers & FootJoy

Footwear: FootJoy Pro/SLX