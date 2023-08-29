Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cheyenne Knight What's In The Bag?

Cheyenne Knight attended the University of Alabama where she was a three-time all-American and has now gone on to win twice on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Volunteers of America Classic, and also at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside Elizabeth Szokol. But what does she currently put in her bag? Well let's take a look.

Driver

Callaway Epic Speed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knight has a mixture of Callaway and Titleist clubs throughout her bag at the moment, starting with a Callaway Epic Speed driver. We are unsure of loft but this model came out in 2021 and clearly Knight likes the performance of it to the point where she hasn't really shown any indication at changing despite Rogue ST and Paradym ranges coming out more recently.

Fairway wood

Callaway Epic Speed, Titleist TSi2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knight also carries a Callaway Epic Speed fairway wood alongside a Titleist TSi2 model. Once again we are a little unsure on the loft and shaft specifications she uses but she appears to have had this setup for a while now. We see a lot of Tour professionals put older fairway woods in the bag because it is one of the hardest slots to get right. Therefore once a player finds a model they like and trust, the player tends to stick with it for a while.

Hybrid

Titliest TSi2

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Knight then uses another Titleist club, a TSi2 hybrid which we think acts as her four-iron before transitioning down into the irons. We found the TSi2 to be the most consistent and easiest to hit of the TSi range of hybrids when they came out, delivering excellent feel and inspiring loads of confidence. It really delivered on the ball striking front and delivered exceptional distance.

Irons

Callaway Apex

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons Knight uses a set of Callaway Apex irons which we think go from five-iron down to pitching wedge which is a pretty standard setup out on Tour. Some of the best Callaway irons ever made are models that cover a wide range of abilities and this Apex design does just that. Not only will it deliver for those who want distance and forgiveness, but it also delivers for those who want more feel and feedback too.

Wedges

Callaway MD5 Jaws

(Image credit: Future)

We are yet to confirm exact lofts but Knight uses Callaway MD5 Jaws wedges at the moment. In our testing this model had no obvious weakness but it really excelled at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. It’s at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions.

Putter

Odyssey O-Works Big T

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works Big T which is a kind of mid-mallet design. Like other parts of her bag, Knight uses an older model of putter and shows no desire to change it seems.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Knight currently uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, it seems Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.