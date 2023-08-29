Cheyenne Knight What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Cheyenne Knight.
Cheyenne Knight attended the University of Alabama where she was a three-time all-American and has now gone on to win twice on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Volunteers of America Classic, and also at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside Elizabeth Szokol. But what does she currently put in her bag? Well let's take a look.
Driver
Callaway Epic Speed
Knight has a mixture of Callaway and Titleist clubs throughout her bag at the moment, starting with a Callaway Epic Speed driver. We are unsure of loft but this model came out in 2021 and clearly Knight likes the performance of it to the point where she hasn't really shown any indication at changing despite Rogue ST and Paradym ranges coming out more recently.
- Read our full Callaway Epic Speed Drivers review
Fairway wood
Callaway Epic Speed, Titleist TSi2
Knight also carries a Callaway Epic Speed fairway wood alongside a Titleist TSi2 model. Once again we are a little unsure on the loft and shaft specifications she uses but she appears to have had this setup for a while now. We see a lot of Tour professionals put older fairway woods in the bag because it is one of the hardest slots to get right. Therefore once a player finds a model they like and trust, the player tends to stick with it for a while.
- Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review
Hybrid
Titliest TSi2
Knight then uses another Titleist club, a TSi2 hybrid which we think acts as her four-iron before transitioning down into the irons. We found the TSi2 to be the most consistent and easiest to hit of the TSi range of hybrids when they came out, delivering excellent feel and inspiring loads of confidence. It really delivered on the ball striking front and delivered exceptional distance.
- Read our full Titleist TSi2 Hybrid review
Irons
Callaway Apex
Moving to the irons Knight uses a set of Callaway Apex irons which we think go from five-iron down to pitching wedge which is a pretty standard setup out on Tour. Some of the best Callaway irons ever made are models that cover a wide range of abilities and this Apex design does just that. Not only will it deliver for those who want distance and forgiveness, but it also delivers for those who want more feel and feedback too.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Irons Review
Wedges
Callaway MD5 Jaws
We are yet to confirm exact lofts but Knight uses Callaway MD5 Jaws wedges at the moment. In our testing this model had no obvious weakness but it really excelled at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. It’s at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey O-Works Big T
Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works Big T which is a kind of mid-mallet design. Like other parts of her bag, Knight uses an older model of putter and shows no desire to change it seems.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Knight currently uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, it seems Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
-
-
