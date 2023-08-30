Caroline Hedwall What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Swedish professional golfer Caroline Hedwall.
A player with an illustrious amateur career, and then multiple wins on the Ladies European Tour, Caroline Hedwall has achieved a lot in golf. Chief among which was winning five points from five matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup which helped Europe smash the Americans 18-10. In fact Hedwall has won 8.5 points from 15 matches at the Solheim Cup. Let's take a look inside her bag.
Caroline Hedwall WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3
Fairway: Titleist TSR3
Hybrid: TaylorMade M1
Irons: Titleist T100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9
Putter: Evnroll EV5.2 (centre shaft)
Ball: Titleist
Driver
Titleist TSi3
It is pretty tricky to work out whether Hedwall has an equipment contract with anyone at the moment but given how many Titleist clubs she has in the bag, it wouldn't be surprising to see the partnership be official. As such Hedwall currently uses a Titleist TSi3 driver but we are yet to confirm the loft of it.
Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the outgoing TS3, producing more playable distance. A fitting is crucial to experiencing this but if you haven’t upgraded your driver in a few years perhaps a greater investment in your game will produce a sharper gain in results. It will be interesting to see if Hedwall decides to put the newer TSR model in the bag at any point soon.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 Driver Review
Fairway
Titleist TSR3
In fact Hedwall has put the newer TSR3 fairway wood in the bag but once again we are yet to confirm the exact loft. Given it is a three-wood we would expect it to be around the 15 degrees mark. One of the best fairway woods in the game, the TSR3 is a powerful, adjustable fairway wood that is easy to strike cleanly from the deck and offers useful alignment assistance. The all-round performance makes it suited a wide range of golfers.
- Read our full Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review
Hybrid
TaylorMade M1
Hedwall then has a TaylorMade M1 hybrid in the bag but we are unsure of loft again, or whether she carries more than one. This is a model from many, many years ago but when we tested it we said this;
"The shape and size of the M1 Rescue will be welcomed with open arms by better players and competent game improvers. It's workable when needed and offers impressive distance for such a small package."
Irons
Titleist T100
Hedwall uses a set of Titleist T100 irons but these are the original version from 2019, not the subsequent newer designs from 2021 or 2023. Clearly Hedwall enjoys the performance of these irons then if she hasn't decided to update them. We are yet to confirm the exact makeup of her set but given the woods higher up the bag, and the presence of a hybrid, we can estimate it will go from five-iron, down to pitching wedge.
- Read our full Titleist T100 Iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM9
Hedwall uses Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges at the moment, a model which has proven to be immensely popular out on Tour. We were also big fans of the wedge when we reviewed them as well, getting five stars from us.
With six grinds and a total of 23 different loft and bounce options, the SM9 range continues to be extremely versatile, allowing golfers to dial in their wedges based on their swing. Maximum spin and feel remain while the progressive centre of gravity design has been refined to produce a slightly lower and more consistent flight in the higher lofts for improved distance control.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Evnroll EV5.2
Her final club in the bag is an Evnroll putter and we believe her specific model is the EV5.2 which has a fang, mallet-shape to it, along with two white lines as you can see above. We think she has had this putter in the bag for some time too.
Ball
Titleist
Finally Hedwall uses a Titleist glf ball but we are yet to confirm which. Most Tour players use the Pro V1 or the Pro V1x but as soon as we have confirmation, we will update this page. We do know it is definitely a Titleist model because on her website Hedwall says;
"I have used the Titleist golf ball since I was a junior, so there was no doubt I wanted to continue playing it when turning professional. As a pro golfer, quality and feel is vital, and there is no coincidence many of my colleagues has made the same choice. Titlesit golf balls are simply the best!"
