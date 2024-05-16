Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship Golf Shoes: Here's How To Buy Them

Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, with the American currently sitting on five Major titles that include two US Opens and three PGA Championships.

Heading into Valhalla as the defending champion, Koepka is one of the favorites at the tournament following his victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong. However, along with his excellent golf, the 34-year-old is donning yet another pair of stylish, limited edition Nike golf shoes...

At the start of the second Major of the year, Nike released their PGA Championship Special Edition golf shoes, with the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG and Air Pegasus 89 G NRG all receiving a makeover.

The model in question that Koepka wears is the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, a spiked model that replaces the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% and a pair of shoes that seriously impressed us when we took them out onto the course recently.

The NEXT% 2 NRG now features more spikes, a brand-new CMP foam and a flatter profile, resulting in an extremely comfortable golf shoe. In testing, the cushioned insole, midsole foam, and Flyweave material all aided comfort whilst the stability and traction was good too. We also really like the two-year waterproof warranty, and the fact these are 100% waterproof.

Koepka in action during the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, we have seen multiple special editions of Koepka's golf shoes in tournament play. Famously, at the 2023 Masters, the five-time Major winner wore a yellow pair of the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRGs, whilst Koepka's latest model of shoe received a new paintjob ahead of the Masters in 2024.

At the PGA Championship for 2024, Nike say: 'This special edition Infinity Tour has barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges that nod to Kentucky. A wood grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and a tree trunk-inspired outsole highlight a design rooted in tradition and timber.'