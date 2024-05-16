Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship Golf Shoes: Here's How To Buy Them

Koepka is going in search of a sixth Major title at Valhalla and, in this piece, we have taken a look at yet another eye-catching pair of Nike shoes the American is wearing for the Major week

A number of pictures of Brooks Koepka and his Nike golf shoes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, with the American currently sitting on five Major titles that include two US Opens and three PGA Championships.

Heading into Valhalla as the defending champion, Koepka is one of the favorites at the tournament following his victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong. However, along with his excellent golf, the 34-year-old is donning yet another pair of stylish, limited edition Nike golf shoes...

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland Now $190

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now $190

Worn by Koepka, the NEXT% 2 is engineered with performance in mind. Featuring a number of changes from its predecessor, this stylish model is now available to purchase.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review

View Deal

At the start of the second Major of the year, Nike released their PGA Championship Special Edition golf shoes, with the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG and Air Pegasus 89 G NRG all receiving a makeover.

The model in question that Koepka wears is the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, a spiked model that replaces the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% and a pair of shoes that seriously impressed us when we took them out onto the course recently. 

The NEXT% 2 NRG now features more spikes, a brand-new CMP foam and a flatter profile, resulting in an extremely comfortable golf shoe. In testing, the cushioned insole, midsole foam, and Flyweave material all aided comfort whilst the stability and traction was good too. We also really like the two-year waterproof warranty, and the fact these are 100% waterproof.

Brooks Koepka hits an iron shot from the fairway

Koepka in action during the 2024 PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, we have seen multiple special editions of Koepka's golf shoes in tournament play. Famously, at the 2023 Masters, the five-time Major winner wore a yellow pair of the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRGs, whilst Koepka's latest model of shoe received a new paintjob ahead of the Masters in 2024.

At the PGA Championship for 2024, Nike say: 'This special edition Infinity Tour has barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges that nod to Kentucky. A wood grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and a tree trunk-inspired outsole highlight a design rooted in tradition and timber.'

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland Now $190

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now $190

Like the look of the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG's? Well, you can currently grab them in a stunning colorway and multiple sizes ahead of the second men's Major of the season.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸