7 Best Pairings In Presidents Cup History

The Presidents Cup pits the best USA players up against the best rest-of-world talent excluding Europe.

The match features three days of doubles action before Sunday singles, and in those doubles sessions we've seen a number of repeat partnerships that are able to deliver points time and time again.

So which pairings have yielded the best returns? We take a look at the seven best Presidents Cup pairings in the history of the match, with all seven contributing at least four points...

Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen: Internationals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 7

7 Points won: 5.5

The South Africans are the International Team's most successful partnership in history despite only playing together in two editions of the match.

Grace and Oosthuizen played seven matches in 2015 and 2017 and won five, tied one and lost one.

They won 3.5 points from four foursomes games and 2 points from three four ball matches.

Neither player is eligible due to LIV Golfers not being allowed to play in the Presidents Cup, with the duo playing on the Stinger GC team in LIV Golf for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons until Grace was relegated in 2024.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fred Couples and Davis Love III: USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 8

8 Points won: 5.5

This pair of former World No.1s are the USA's most successful Presidents Cup pairing and, along with Grace and Oosthuizen, are the only team to win over 5 points in the match's history.

They won 5.5 points from eight games across the 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2005 editions. They won their one and only foursomes match and played seven of their eight games in the four balls, winning 4.5 points.

Both men went on to captain winning US teams.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth: USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points won: 4.5

Texans Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth were the USA's go-to pairing between the 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cups and the 2016 Ryder Cup before not being used at the 2018 Ryder Cup - where Reed said that Spieth didn't want to play with him and the successful partnership of Spieth and Justin Thomas was born.

They won 4.5 points from their five games together in 2015 and 2017, including going 2/2 in foursomes and winning 2.5 points from three four ball match-ups.

Tom Lehman and Phil Mickelson: USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points won: 4

Phil Mickelson has won the most points in Presidents Cup history, and four of them came with Tom Lehman.

They played together five times from 1994-2000, winning two of their three foursomes games and both of their four ball matches.

Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods: USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points won: 4

Good friends Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods were a frequent pairing in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, and they won an impressive four of their five games together in the USA vs Internationals match.

They won two of their three foursomes games and went undefeated in four ball with two wins from two.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas: USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points won: 4

Fowler and Thomas played five games together in 2017 at Liberty National and in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, going unbeaten.

They won one and halved two in their three foursomes matches and went 2/2 in four balls.

Retief Goosen and Adam Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 6

6 Points won: 4

Goosen and Scott lost just one of their six games together across the 2005, 2007 and 2009 Presidents Cups and are the Internationals' second-best pairing in history.

They won 1.5 points from two foursomes games and picked up 2.5 points from four four ball matches.