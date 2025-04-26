6 Big Pairings Who Missed The Cut At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
A range of pairings are in contention at the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, where a number of big groups also failed to make it into the weekend
The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans is one of the few pairs competitions on the PGA Tour and, at the halfway stage, it's Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo who lead at 17-under-par.
Carding a record score of a 14-under-par 58 on Thursday, the American pair then produced a three-under 69 on Friday to sit marginally clear of Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who are at 16-under for the tournament.
Along with Novak and Griffin, twin brothers, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are 15-under and two back, with the Danish pair carding rounds of 59 and 70.
Further down the leaderboard, defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who were the heavy favorites heading into TPC Louisiana, are 11-under-par and six back heading into the weekend.
Although several big names made it into the weekend, there were some notable players who failed to make the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick (-9)
The brothers would miss the cut by a single stroke at TPC Louisiana, with Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick finishing their tournament at nine-under-par following rounds of 66 and 69.
Making their debut in the event back in 2023, they had managed T19 and T11 finishes previously but, for 2025, it would be the first time they miss the cut as a pairing.
Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore (-8)
The duo of Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore were among the favorites going into the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but struggled on Thursday and Friday.
Carding a six-under 66 on Thursday, a two-under Foursomes score of 70 on Friday meant an eight-under total, two back of the 10-under-par cutline.
Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama (-8)
Like Clark and Moore, Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama were also among the favorites to challenge for the title, but the American pair would rue a costly three-over-par second round on Friday.
Morikawa had come into the week with a number of strong results and, on Thursday, both he and Kitayama fired an 11-under 61 to sit in contention. However, four birdies, eight pars, three bogeys and two doubles led to a 75 on Friday.
Matt Wallace & Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)
Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen produced a 10-under 62 on Thursday and were only four shots back going into Friday's session in New Orleans.
The European pair struggled through their second round, though, with two birdies, 12 pars and four bogeys leading to a two-over-par 74 and a tournament total of eight-under.
Akshay Bhatia & Carson Young (-7)
The American pair carded rounds of 64 and 73 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to miss the cut by four strokes in Louisiana.
It's the second missed cut for both in this event, with Bhatia missing the weekend in 2023 alongside Harry Hall, while Young also missed the cut that year, playing alongside Kyle Westmoreland.
Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox (-6)
Garrick Higgo was unable to replicate last week's Corales Puntacana Championship success, with the South African missing the weekend alongside New Zealand's Ryan Fox.
Higgo claimed a second PGA Tour win in the Dominican Republic but, on Thursday and Friday, he and his partner were only able to card a 64 and 74 to finish well back of the cutline.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
