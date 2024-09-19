Who Has Scored The Most Points In Presidents Cup History?

Nobody has scored more points than six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has represented USA 12 times in the Presidents Cup

Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott celebrate at the Presidents Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The Presidents Cup was founded in 1994, with the team match contesting the best USA players up against the best Internationals, excluding those from Europe who get their chance to play USA in the Ryder Cup.

The match has featured all of the USA's top players over the last 30 years, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, with the International side boasting some legends of the game too, like Ernie Els and Vijay Singh to name just a couple.

So who has won the most points?

The honor of most Presidents Cup points belongs to six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has scored a remarkable 32.5 points in the match's history.

Lefty appeared for Team USA 12 times between the inaugural match in 1994 up until 2017. He played in 55 games with a record of 26 wins, 13 halves and 16 losses.

Phil Mickelson celebrates holing a putt at the Presidents Cup

Nobody has won more Presidents Cup points than Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson has earned five points more than second-place, which is occupied by his rival Tiger Woods. 

The 15-time Major champion played for USA nine times in the Presidents Cup and won 27.5 points from his 43 matches, with a seriously impressive seven wins from nine singles matches. 

Nobody in the Presidents Cup history can match that, with Jim Furyk and Adam Scott in second for singles wins with five.

Tiger Woods celebrates holing a putt in the Presidents Cup

Woods is second in the all-time Presidents Cup points list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Woods has a far better record in the Presidents Cup vs the Ryder Cup, with just 14.5 points from eight Ryder Cup appearances vs 27.5 from nine in the Presidents Cup.

The Internationals' top points scorer is set to be Adam Scott following the 2024 match, with the Australian needing just half a point to move clear of Ernie Els.

The pair are currently tied on 21 points, with Scott playing in 10 Presidents Cups versus Els' eight. 

The honor of most points could well be Vijay Singh's, but the former World No.1 only managed one win in eight singles matches. He is on 20.5 points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Presidents Cup Points Won
PlayerPointsTeam
Phil Mickelson32.5USA
Tiger Woods27.5USA
Jim Furyk21.5USA
Ernie Els21International
Adam Scott21International
Vijay Singh20.5International
Davis Love III18USA
Retief Goosen15.5International
Steve Stricker14USA
Jordan Spieth13.5USA
Steve Elkington11.5International
Dustin Johnson11USA
Justin Thomas11USA
Louis Oosthuizen11International
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸