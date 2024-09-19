Who Has Scored The Most Points In Presidents Cup History?

The Presidents Cup was founded in 1994, with the team match contesting the best USA players up against the best Internationals, excluding those from Europe who get their chance to play USA in the Ryder Cup.

The match has featured all of the USA's top players over the last 30 years, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, with the International side boasting some legends of the game too, like Ernie Els and Vijay Singh to name just a couple.

So who has won the most points?

The honor of most Presidents Cup points belongs to six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has scored a remarkable 32.5 points in the match's history.

Lefty appeared for Team USA 12 times between the inaugural match in 1994 up until 2017. He played in 55 games with a record of 26 wins, 13 halves and 16 losses.

Nobody has won more Presidents Cup points than Phil Mickelson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson has earned five points more than second-place, which is occupied by his rival Tiger Woods.

The 15-time Major champion played for USA nine times in the Presidents Cup and won 27.5 points from his 43 matches, with a seriously impressive seven wins from nine singles matches.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nobody in the Presidents Cup history can match that, with Jim Furyk and Adam Scott in second for singles wins with five.

Woods is second in the all-time Presidents Cup points list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Woods has a far better record in the Presidents Cup vs the Ryder Cup, with just 14.5 points from eight Ryder Cup appearances vs 27.5 from nine in the Presidents Cup.

The Internationals' top points scorer is set to be Adam Scott following the 2024 match, with the Australian needing just half a point to move clear of Ernie Els.

The pair are currently tied on 21 points, with Scott playing in 10 Presidents Cups versus Els' eight.

The honor of most points could well be Vijay Singh's, but the former World No.1 only managed one win in eight singles matches. He is on 20.5 points.