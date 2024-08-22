Can LIV Golfers Play In The Presidents Cup?
The 2024 Presidents Cup will 12 top US stars and 12 International Team players compete over four days in Montreal, but are LIV golfers be among them?
Following the launch of LIV Golf in 2022, it didn’t take long for the PGA Tour to dash any hopes players who joined the breakaway circuit had of making it to that year's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.
No sooner had the first LIV Golf tee shot been struck, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan published a strongly worded letter explaining LIV Golf players were "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.”
While that meant players of the caliber of US star Brooks Koepka and Australian Cameron Smith ultimately missed out, much has changed at the top of the men's elite game since those fractious early days of LIV Golf, not least the desire to bring the two warring parties together.
The 6 June 2023 announcement that the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) that bankrolls LIV Golf were trying to thrash out a way for the two to coexist may have given some hope to LIV players that they could make the 2024 edition. However, four months later, the full set of qualifying criteria was published, which confirmed that - short of an agreement - once again, they would be absent.
The criteria stated that the American team would use a qualifying system that awarded points to eligible players who competed in full-field FedEx Cup tournaments, signature events, and Majors between 1 January 2023 and 25 August 2024, with the top six claiming automatic qualification immediately after the BMW Championship.
That still leaves six wildcards, which captain Jim Furyk will name on 3 September, but the kicker came with another stipulation in the criteria: “All players (automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks) must be eligible to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions."
As for the International Team, its players needed to have competed in 15 or more Official World Golf Ranking events between 12 September 12 and the BMW Championship – not an easy feat for LIV golfers given the circuit’s ineligibility for ranking points. Still, that appeared to at least offer a glimmer of hope that some players could squeeze onto the team with excellent performances in ranking events.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Once again, though, it’s not to be, and it’s also down to the need for all 12 players to be eligible for PGA Tour-sanctioned events.
That will have come as a blow to International Team captain Mike Weir, who, before the criteria was published, told Inside The Ropes of the talks between the PGA Tour and PIF: "I am anxious and hopeful that we hear something sooner rather than later. Hopefully by the end of the year so I can formulate some things in my head of potential guys that can make the team.
"I really can't say until it is all finalised but if it is finalised, yes, I will definitely take a look at it and take a look at those guys. I will probably be having some conversations with them and hopefully their interest is high to play in it if that is a possibility.”
Sadly for Weir, the initial deadline for an agreement came and went at the turn of the year, and he conceded to the media in March that LIV golfers wouldn’t feature for the International Team.
With a deal still not struck just a month away from the Royal Montreal Golf Club match, US players remain ineligible, too, meaning that, for the second edition in a row, LIV golfers won’t be appearing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 AIG Women’s Open
With the total purse for the AIG Women's Open getting a boost this year, the winning caddie will likely make more than any other looper in the event's history
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Fast Are The Greens At St Andrews For The AIG Women's Open?
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has explained why the greens have been slowed down at St Andrews for the AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Format: Number Of Matches, Points And Scoring Explained
How the Presidents Cup works, including the format, how many points are needed to win and what happens in the event of a tie
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx Cup vs LIV Golf Bonus Payouts Compared
As well as huge prize money throughout the season, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf offer incredible bonus payouts in their season-long competitions, but how do they compare?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Reported New LIV Deal Could Move PGA Tour Merger A Step Closer
LIV Golf have reportedly signed up with the same sports media agency as the PGA Tour - leading to hope that the prolonged merger could be moving a step closer
By Paul Higham Published
-
Which Players Have Won The Most LIV Golf Titles?
There have been 32 regular LIV Golf events across its three seasons so far, but which players have the most titles?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The American - who returned from a 12-year hiatus in February - also carded his joint-lowest round of the season so far at Greenbrier
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm And Joaquin Niemann Set For $18m LIV Golf Showdown
The pair will head to LIV Golf Chicago with the $18m individual title on the line
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Life On The PGA Tour And DP World Tour
The Majesticks co-captain admitted there was one thing he missed about life on his former tours but said the positives of his move to LIV more than made up for it
By Jonny Leighfield Published