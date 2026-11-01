Andrew Novak WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The American Use?

Andrew Novak secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2025, with the American and his playing partner, Ben Griffin, enjoying a one stroke victory.

During his time as a professional, Novak has used a number of brands and, in his set-up, you'll find clubs from Ping, TaylorMade, Srixon, Cleveland and TP Mills, with his full what's in the bag listed below.

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Using a Ping G440 LST driver, it is set at 9° and features a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX shaft.

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From there, Novak is one of many professionals to use a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood and a Ping G440 Max 5-wood.

His 3-wood is set at 15°, while his 5-wood is set at 19°. The former has a Project X Titan Black 80 TX shaft, while the latter possesses a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 85 TX.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons, Novak has a full Srixon set-up, with a ZXi5 4-iron being paired with a ZXi7 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Ranked among the best irons money can buy, this is a configuration many Srixon staffers use, due to the fact that the ZXi5 is more forgiving than the ZXi7.

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True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts feature in his irons, while the S400 is present in the wedges, where Novak uses the Cleveland RTZ 2.

Configuration-wise, his lofts are 50°, 54° and 60°, which gives Novak a consistent gapping.

The final club in the bag, and arguably the most interesting, is Novak's putter, which is a TP Mills Prototype.

A blade-style design, the company has been used by the likes of Jordan Spieth in the past, with Novak's flatstick similar in that it's a blade putter with minimal looks.

Rounding out his what's in the bag is the golf ball, which is the Srixon Z-Star XV, one of the best premium models on the market.

Andrew Novak WITB: Full Specs