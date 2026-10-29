What Models Do The PGA Tour's Best Putters Use In 2026?
Sinking putts is the easiest way to save shots on the course, with these players and their putters enjoying a fine season on the greens in 2026
A red hot putter can be the difference between winning and losing, which is why the world's best practice so much on the greens.
There are multiple factors to being a good putter and, on the PGA Tour, some notable names have found themselves inside the top 10 when it comes to Strokes Gained: Putting.
Prior to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open at the end of October, it's Jacob Bridgeman who is ranked as the top putter on the Tour, gaining 0.757 strokes on the whole circuit.
SG: Putting is used to measure the overall performance of players on the PGA Tour, and is worked out by Shotlink, which has tracked thousands of putts in tournament play to give a baseline of the expected percentage it'll take to hole out from every distance.
In simple terms, SG: Putting is worked by the expected putts from initial distance minus the actual putts taken.
For example, if a player has an eight-foot putt and the average sat at 1.5, it means there's a 50/50 chance of holing it in one go. If the individual did indeed hole the attempt then they gain 0.5 strokes but, if they miss, then they lose 0.5 strokes.
That's just an example and, through the 2026 PGA Tour season, it's Bridgeman who leads those numbers, as the American secured the Genesis Invitational and the Biltmore Championship in an excellent season.
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Using his TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, that flatstick has been the most successful throughout the season, earning some significant victories, including Rory McIlroy's defense of The Masters.
Interestingly, the top six players in SG: Putting all use either a TaylorMade or Odyssey model, with Vince Whaley, Alex Noren and Sam Burns all wielding the latter.
Whaley has the Odyssey Ai-One SB #7 in the bag, while Noren uses the O-Works #1W. Burns, meanwhile, has been ranked among the best putters on the PGA Tour for a number of years now and, in 2026, his Ai-One #7 S continues that trend.
AJ Ewart and Scottie Scheffler both use TaylorMade Spider Tour X putters, while the sole Scotty Cameron appearance comes from Denny McCarthy and his GoLo N5 Tour Prototype.
Mallet-style putters feature in Beau Hossler and Seamus Power's set-ups, while Maverick McNealy's Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype is the only blade-style putter in the top 10.
Check out the full stats and putters in the table below...
What Models Do The PGA Tour's Best Putters Use In 2026?
|
Player
|
Strokes Gained
|
Putter
|
Jacob Bridgeman
|
0.757
|
TaylorMade Spider Tour
|
Vince Whaley
|
0.668
|
Odyssey Ai-One SB #7
|
Alex Noren
|
0.632
|
Odyssey O-Works #1W
|
Sam Burns
|
0.627
|
Odyssey Ai-One #7 S
|
AJ Ewart
|
0.615
|
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
0.574
|
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|
Denny McCarthy
|
0.531
|
Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 Tour Prototype
|
Beau Hossler
|
0.521
|
TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3
|
Seamus Power
|
0.521
|
Ping PLD3
|
Maverick McNealy
|
0.512
|
Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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