What Models Do The PGA Tour's Best Putters Use In 2026?

A red hot putter can be the difference between winning and losing, which is why the world's best practice so much on the greens.

There are multiple factors to being a good putter and, on the PGA Tour, some notable names have found themselves inside the top 10 when it comes to Strokes Gained: Putting.

Jacob Bridgeman leads the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Putting stats for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open at the end of October, it's Jacob Bridgeman who is ranked as the top putter on the Tour, gaining 0.757 strokes on the whole circuit.

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SG: Putting is used to measure the overall performance of players on the PGA Tour, and is worked out by Shotlink, which has tracked thousands of putts in tournament play to give a baseline of the expected percentage it'll take to hole out from every distance.

In simple terms, SG: Putting is worked by the expected putts from initial distance minus the actual putts taken.

For example, if a player has an eight-foot putt and the average sat at 1.5, it means there's a 50/50 chance of holing it in one go. If the individual did indeed hole the attempt then they gain 0.5 strokes but, if they miss, then they lose 0.5 strokes.

Shotlink was introduced to the PGA Tour over two decades ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's just an example and, through the 2026 PGA Tour season, it's Bridgeman who leads those numbers, as the American secured the Genesis Invitational and the Biltmore Championship in an excellent season.

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Using his TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, that flatstick has been the most successful throughout the season, earning some significant victories, including Rory McIlroy's defense of The Masters.

Interestingly, the top six players in SG: Putting all use either a TaylorMade or Odyssey model, with Vince Whaley, Alex Noren and Sam Burns all wielding the latter.

Whaley has the Odyssey Ai-One SB #7 in the bag, while Noren uses the O-Works #1W. Burns, meanwhile, has been ranked among the best putters on the PGA Tour for a number of years now and, in 2026, his Ai-One #7 S continues that trend.

Burns has been ranked as one of the PGA Tour's best putters for a number of years (Image credit: Getty Images)

AJ Ewart and Scottie Scheffler both use TaylorMade Spider Tour X putters, while the sole Scotty Cameron appearance comes from Denny McCarthy and his GoLo N5 Tour Prototype.

Mallet-style putters feature in Beau Hossler and Seamus Power's set-ups, while Maverick McNealy's Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype is the only blade-style putter in the top 10.

Check out the full stats and putters in the table below...

What Models Do The PGA Tour's Best Putters Use In 2026?