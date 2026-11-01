Historic British Golf Course Devastated By Second Fire In Almost A Century
A fire broke out in the clubhouse of Conwy Golf Club in North Wales on Saturday night almost 100 years after the course suffered another similar incident
A historic British golf club suffered its second fire in just under a century on Saturday night.
The serious incident was reported at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales at around 10pm on Saturday with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service rushing to the scene to help put out the blaze.
Local reports say large flames and thick smoke were seen emerging from the roof of the clubhouse at the time, and photos taken on Sunday morning appear to show the centre of the clubhouse's roof having collapsed in places.
At this stage, no details have been shared about how the fire may have started but no one is believed to have been trapped or injured. Police remain at the scene and the golf club remains closed.
Conwy Golf Club itself is yet to comment after the fire, but Wales Golf released a statement on Sunday which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the fire at Conwy Golf Club on 31 October 2026.
"Thankfully, and most importantly, we understand that no one was hurt.
"Our thoughts are with everyone at Conwy Golf Club, including its members, staff and wider community, as they come to terms with this devastating incident.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Conwy is a prestigious club with a proud history and an important place in Welsh golf. We will support the club as it begins the difficult journey towards recovery and rebuilding.
"The Welsh golfing community stands together, and we will do all we can to support Conwy Golf Club during this challenging time."
Remarkably, Conwy GC has been the victim of a similar incident before. According to the club's website, a fire in the summer of 1933 "completely gutted the building and many old records, photographs and trophies were lost."
Since then, two new clubhouse buildings have been added with part of the original now acting as bag storage and locker rooms. The current clubhouse was officially opened on June 1, 1996.
Also thought to be the site of the first golf course in Wales, Conwy GC has hosted a long list of prestigious events throughout its 136-year existence to date.
Perhaps most notably, the links layout - designed by Jack Morris, the nephew of Old Tom Morris - welcomed the Curtis Cup in 2021 as Team USA defeated Team GB & I 12.5 - 7.5.
Otherwise, it has staged the Girls Amateur Championship in 2025, the 2009 European Men’s Amateur Team Championship and the Martini International in 1970 - an event which would temporarily go on to become a designated European Tour competition.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.