VidantaWorld Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2026: What Does The Winner Earn?

The Mexico Open has dropped from a regular-season event into the FedExCup Fall for 2026, and with that decision comes a slightly smaller prize purse

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Brian Campbell with the Mexico Open trophy
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The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall has passed the halfway mark now and the picture is becoming much clearer in terms of who is going to keep their card and who will miss out.

Following wins for Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan and two for Austin Smotherman, the latest chance for players to boost their hopes of retaining status arrived this week as Mexico hosts the first of two consecutive tournaments late in the year.

The last time the Mexico Open was contested, Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff. But that was a regular-season event in February 2025 with a $7 million prize fund.

Fast forward to October 2026 and this tournament is now a FedExCup Fall event with a slightly smaller prize purse of $6 million.

Nevertheless, it's still very much worth winning as the champion will not only claim more than $1 million in prize money but they will also lock up status for the opening season of the PGA Tour's new-look Championship Series in 2028.

Through three rounds, it looks very much as though Andrew Novak will lift the trophy given he leads by six heading into the last day.

For everyone else, it's about securing enough points to simply stick around at the top level in 2027. Having said that, there's still some very healthy pay days to land for a strong finish at VidantaWorld.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.

This list will be updated in full once the tournament has finished, with 68 players making it to the weekend.

Mexico Open Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

66th

$12,780

67th

$12,660

68th

$12,540
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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