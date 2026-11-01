VidantaWorld Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2026: What Does The Winner Earn?

The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall has passed the halfway mark now and the picture is becoming much clearer in terms of who is going to keep their card and who will miss out.

Following wins for Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan and two for Austin Smotherman, the latest chance for players to boost their hopes of retaining status arrived this week as Mexico hosts the first of two consecutive tournaments late in the year.

The last time the Mexico Open was contested, Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff. But that was a regular-season event in February 2025 with a $7 million prize fund.

Fast forward to October 2026 and this tournament is now a FedExCup Fall event with a slightly smaller prize purse of $6 million.

Nevertheless, it's still very much worth winning as the champion will not only claim more than $1 million in prize money but they will also lock up status for the opening season of the PGA Tour's new-look Championship Series in 2028.

Through three rounds, it looks very much as though Andrew Novak will lift the trophy given he leads by six heading into the last day.

For everyone else, it's about securing enough points to simply stick around at the top level in 2027. Having said that, there's still some very healthy pay days to land for a strong finish at VidantaWorld.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.

This list will be updated in full once the tournament has finished, with 68 players making it to the weekend.

Mexico Open Prize Money Breakdown