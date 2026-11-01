Notable Names Among Winners And Losers At Second Stage Of DP World Tour Q-School

The battle to secure DP World Tour cards for the 2026 season is well underway.

A week ago, at the Genesis Championship, several players earned their cards via the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.

Then, at the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, more cards were claimed, with the top 15 in the Race to Mallorca rankings all securing their places on the circuit for 2027.

There are more cards on the line at DP World Tour Q-School, too, although we will need to wait until next week to see who earns their card via that route.

The Final Stage will be held between November 6th and November 11th at Infinitum Golf in Spain, where the top 15 players and ties after six grueling rounds will claim spots on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season.

Players have been competing across four venues in Spain during this week’s Second Stage, with a number of notable names, including some LIV Golfers, among them.

In total, 80 players will book their places in the Final Stage.

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One of the venues was Desert Springs Golf Club in Almería, where 20 places in the Final Stage of Q-School were up for grabs.

Michael La Sasso, who won LIV Golf Indianapolis, was in the 80-player field, although he won’t be going any further after finishing at five-under par and tied for 65th.

Michael La Sasso was on notable name to miss out (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf wildcard Yosuke Asaji got closer, but he suffered the same fate, exiting Q-School after placing T26 at 12-under-par.

Three-time Asian Development Tour winner Ahmad Baig, of Pakistan, finished top of the leaderboard at Desert Springs, with others safely into the Final Stage including runners-up Jack Yule and former LIV Golfer Kieran Vincent.

Kieran Vincent is one of the notable names to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament at Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete offered 19 places in the Final Stage.

Spaniard Albert Boneta finished top of the leaderboard at 19-under.

One notable player in the field was Michael Stewart of Scotland, who made headlines by almost doubling his 15-year career earnings with a T4 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in just his fifth DP World Tour start.

However, he could only finish T46 in Spain to miss out on the Final Stage.

Former LIV Golfer and two-time DP World Tour winner Justin Harding was another to fall short, placing T40 at seven-under-par.

Justin Harding has won twice on the DP World Tour, but he failed to reach the Final Stage of Q-School (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Florida Gators star Fred Biondi, who made the tough decision to miss the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Masters to turn pro, also failed to make it the Final Stage after he finished T36.

At Isla Canela Links in Huelva, Dutch pro Ji Jerry led the way as 20 players progressed.

Other notable names to qualify for the Final Stage include DP World Tour winner Adri Arnaus and LIV Golf reserve Luis Carrera.

Sam Horsfield, who had been a long-time teammate of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter on LIV Golf’s Majesticks GC, failed to reach the Final Stage after placing T52.

Sam Horsfield was another LIV Golfer to go out at the Second Stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth Second Stage qualifier came from Fontanals Golf Club in Girona.

There, Australian pro Anthony Quayle finished on 18 under to win.

Others booking a place in the Final Stage included the younger brother of PGA Tour pro Max Greyserman, Dean, who placed T12.

Another amateur, 2025 Latin American Amateur champion Mateo Pulcini, finished T4 to claim his place too.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma was one of the notable names to miss out, finishing T54.

In the case of the events at Golf Las Pinaillas and Fontanals Golf Club, play was suspended late on Sunday, meaning they will conclude on Monday.