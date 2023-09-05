Andrea Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look in the bag of American Golfer Andrea Lee
Andrea Lee is a pro-American golfer on the LPGA tour and has won many trophies at the junior and amateur levels. Lee qualified for the US Open in 2014 and even went on to make the cut aged 15 with her dad alongside her as caddie. Lee went on to turn pro in 2019 after qualifying through the Q-series for the LPGA tour, she has now gone on to win twice once on the Epson Tour and once on the LPGA, both coming in 2022. But what clubs does she put into the bag? Let's take a look.
Andrea Lee WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Fairway Woods: Callaway Paradym, Callaway Rogue ST Max
Irons: Callaway Apex 19 Irons (6-AW)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Andrea Lee is a Callaway staff player and as a result uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag she has a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver but we are yet to confirm the specific loft at the moment.
The TD driver in the Paradym range is becoming very popular on tour, and it is no surprise with how it performs. There are three models in the Paradym range and the Triple Diamond came out on top. In our testing the TD was longer in distance and created less spin, these two things help Lee out on tour when she steps onto the tee.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Review
Fairway Woods
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, Callaway Rogue ST Max
Lee then uses two different Callaway fairway woods at the moment. She starts with a Paradym Triple Diamond three-wood and then has a Rogue ST Max five-wood but once again we are not certain on the exact lofts.
The Paradym Triple Diamond woods, like the driver, are low spinning and great for distance. When we tested this fairway wood we found it to have a soft feel off the face without losing that feeling of power. This gives it a very solid stance as a driver replacement off the tee.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Review
- Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Fairway Review
Irons
Callaway Apex 19 Irons
The Apex 19 irons are a few years old now but if something works for you then there is no point changing it. Lee has the Apex 19's from 6-AW and they are the more forgiving model, not the pro version. The Apex 19 iron is a little thicker than the Apex Pro, has stronger lofts (7-iron is 30.5°) and a hotter feel.
The Apex does look thicker than Apex Pro, especially in the topline, but the hitting area remains similarly compact from heel to toe, which may create anxiety among aspirational mid-handicappers prone to the occasional hosel rocket.
- Read our full Callaway Apex 19 Irons review
Wedges
Callaway Jaws MD5
Popular amongst the Callaway Tour players, the Jaws MD5 is in a lot of bags on tour for men and women. For Lee she carries 54 and 60 degree models given the AW in her iron set is the other wedge in her setup.
When we tested these wedges we found them to have a nice soft feel at impact but high levels of spin. Giving these wedges great stopping power on the greens. We also suggest with all the options available for these wedges that a fitting is done to make sure you get the right wedges for you.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Review
Putter
Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie
Odyssey is the most popular putter in the game and for Callaway users they almost always have one in the bag. The same is said for Lee as she has the White Hot OG Rossie putter which is a design very similar to that of Jon Rahm.
They have the usual White Hot insert but are milled to have a premium look and finish. The White Hot OG putters take what always worked for around 20 years and brought it back to this modern era.
Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X
Finally Lee uses the Callawa Chrome Soft X. It is a popular choice amongst Callaway fans and is a good performance ball. This all rounder performs well off the tee with excellent ball speed off the driver. Then when you get it around the greens you will find great close spin control making it suitable from all over the course.
- Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball Review
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
