Andrea Lee is a pro-American golfer on the LPGA tour and has won many trophies at the junior and amateur levels. Lee qualified for the US Open in 2014 and even went on to make the cut aged 15 with her dad alongside her as caddie. Lee went on to turn pro in 2019 after qualifying through the Q-series for the LPGA tour, she has now gone on to win twice once on the Epson Tour and once on the LPGA, both coming in 2022. But what clubs does she put into the bag? Let's take a look.

Andrea Lee What's In The Bag?

Andrea Lee WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Fairway Woods: Callaway Paradym, Callaway Rogue ST Max

Irons: Callaway Apex 19 Irons (6-AW)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 54 and 60 degree

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Lee is a Callaway staff player and as a result uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag she has a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver but we are yet to confirm the specific loft at the moment.

The TD driver in the Paradym range is becoming very popular on tour, and it is no surprise with how it performs. There are three models in the Paradym range and the Triple Diamond came out on top. In our testing the TD was longer in distance and created less spin, these two things help Lee out on tour when she steps onto the tee.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Review

Fairway Woods

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, Callaway Rogue ST Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee then uses two different Callaway fairway woods at the moment. She starts with a Paradym Triple Diamond three-wood and then has a Rogue ST Max five-wood but once again we are not certain on the exact lofts.

The Paradym Triple Diamond woods, like the driver, are low spinning and great for distance. When we tested this fairway wood we found it to have a soft feel off the face without losing that feeling of power. This gives it a very solid stance as a driver replacement off the tee.

Irons

Callaway Apex 19 Irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Apex 19 irons are a few years old now but if something works for you then there is no point changing it. Lee has the Apex 19's from 6-AW and they are the more forgiving model, not the pro version. The Apex 19 iron is a little thicker than the Apex Pro, has stronger lofts (7-iron is 30.5°) and a hotter feel.

The Apex does look thicker than Apex Pro, especially in the topline, but the hitting area remains similarly compact from heel to toe, which may create anxiety among aspirational mid-handicappers prone to the occasional hosel rocket.

Read our full Callaway Apex 19 Irons review

Wedges

Callaway Jaws MD5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Popular amongst the Callaway Tour players, the Jaws MD5 is in a lot of bags on tour for men and women. For Lee she carries 54 and 60 degree models given the AW in her iron set is the other wedge in her setup.

When we tested these wedges we found them to have a nice soft feel at impact but high levels of spin. Giving these wedges great stopping power on the greens. We also suggest with all the options available for these wedges that a fitting is done to make sure you get the right wedges for you.

Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Review

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odyssey is the most popular putter in the game and for Callaway users they almost always have one in the bag. The same is said for Lee as she has the White Hot OG Rossie putter which is a design very similar to that of Jon Rahm.

They have the usual White Hot insert but are milled to have a premium look and finish. The White Hot OG putters take what always worked for around 20 years and brought it back to this modern era.

Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Lee uses the Callawa Chrome Soft X. It is a popular choice amongst Callaway fans and is a good performance ball. This all rounder performs well off the tee with excellent ball speed off the driver. Then when you get it around the greens you will find great close spin control making it suitable from all over the course.