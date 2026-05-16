PGA Championship 2026 Final Round Tee Times And Pairings

We have a stacked leaderboard entering Sunday at the PGA Championship with a record 22 players within four strokes of the lead.

Alex Smalley takes a two-stroke lead into the final round, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler all within touching distance in the chasing pack.

Smalley plays in the final group with Germany's Matti Schmid, with the duo off last at 2.35pm local time.

They follow the penultimate pairing of Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor at 2.25pm, with Aaron Rai and Ludvig Aberg ahead and the big duo of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in the fourth-to-last group at 2.05pm.

Take a look at all of the Sunday pairings at the 2026 PGA Championship...

PGA Championship 2026 final round tee times:

All times local EDT

7.40am: Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell

7.49am: Luke Donald, Ben Kern

7.58am: Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie

8.07am: Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8.16am: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

8.25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace

8.34am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki

8.43am: Shane Lowry, John Parry

8.52am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw

9.01am: Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

9.10am: Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune

9.19am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

9.28am: Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens

9.37am: Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown

9.46am: Michael Brennan, John Keefer

9.55am: Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas

10.15am: Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet

10.25am: Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa

10.35am: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey

10.45am: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith

10.55am: Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter

11.05am: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

11.15am: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak

11.25am: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier

11.35am: Padraig Harrington, Tom Hoge

11.45am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Kim

12.05pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig

12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka

12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg

12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup

12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman

1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith

1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley

1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann

1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk

1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy

2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg

2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid