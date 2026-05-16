PGA Championship 2026 Final Round Tee Times And Pairings
Alex Smalley plays in the final group with Matti Schmid at 2.35pm on Sunday at the PGA Championship
We have a stacked leaderboard entering Sunday at the PGA Championship with a record 22 players within four strokes of the lead.
Alex Smalley takes a two-stroke lead into the final round, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler all within touching distance in the chasing pack.
Smalley plays in the final group with Germany's Matti Schmid, with the duo off last at 2.35pm local time.
They follow the penultimate pairing of Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor at 2.25pm, with Aaron Rai and Ludvig Aberg ahead and the big duo of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in the fourth-to-last group at 2.05pm.
Take a look at all of the Sunday pairings at the 2026 PGA Championship...
PGA Championship 2026 final round tee times:
All times local EDT
- 7.40am: Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell
- 7.49am: Luke Donald, Ben Kern
- 7.58am: Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie
- 8.07am: Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 8.16am: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 8.25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace
- 8.34am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 8.43am: Shane Lowry, John Parry
- 8.52am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 9.01am: Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
- 9.10am: Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.19am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 9.28am: Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens
- 9.37am: Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown
- 9.46am: Michael Brennan, John Keefer
- 9.55am: Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10.15am: Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet
- 10.25am: Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa
- 10.35am: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
- 10.45am: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith
- 10.55am: Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11.05am: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
- 11.15am: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak
- 11.25am: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier
- 11.35am: Padraig Harrington, Tom Hoge
- 11.45am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Kim
- 12.05pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
- 12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
- 12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
- 1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
- 1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
- 1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
- 1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
- 2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
- 2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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