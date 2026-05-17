PGA Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Alex Smalley Leads By Two

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It's Sunday at Aronimink and we have a thrilling conclusion ahead at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Alex Smalley leads by two heading into the final round, with a remarkable and record-breaking 22 players within four strokes.

Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy? Your guess is as good as ours. Follow along for live scores and updates from the Golf Monthly team...

PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard

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PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: Remaining groups

12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka

12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg

12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup

12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman

1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith

1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley

1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann

1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk

1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy

2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg

2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

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