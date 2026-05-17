PGA Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Alex Smalley Leads By Two

It's Sunday at Aronimink and we have a thrilling conclusion ahead at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Alex Smalley leads by two heading into the final round, with a remarkable and record-breaking 22 players within four strokes.
Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy? Your guess is as good as ours. Follow along for live scores and updates from the Golf Monthly team...
PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard
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PGA Championship quick links
- Perks Of Winning The PGA Championship
- Aronimink Golf Club: 5 Things To Know
- How To Watch The 2026 PGA Championship
- Past Winners At Aronimink Golf Club
- Next 9 PGA Championship Host Venues
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: Remaining groups
- 12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
- 12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
- 12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
- 1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
- 1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
- 1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
- 1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
- 2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
- 2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid
Live updates from:
ROUND OF THE WEEK
Kurt Kitayama has just birdied the 18th to shoot 63 (-7), the best round of the week so far by two strokes.
The California has vaulted up 57 places on the leaderboard to T7th.
Kurt Kitayama's 63 ties the lowest final round score in Major Championship history. pic.twitter.com/USkm1tdq9VMay 17, 2026
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER UNDERWAY
The World No.1 gets underway a remarkable two-and-a-half hours before Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid in the final group.
Scheffler is only five back and could well go on a run today, but he'll need to be better with his putter.
HELLO AND WELCOME
Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the 2026 PGA Championship final round.
We have an all-timer in store today with a leaderboard like I have never seen before. Nobody has a clue who will come out on top later at Aronimink.
As always, please leave your comments below and we'll make sure to feature them in the blog. Thanks for tuning in.
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