PGA Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Alex Smalley Leads By Two

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship? Check the latest scores and live updates from Aronimink...

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The PGA Championship Wanamaker Trophy sitting on a bridge in front of the Aronimink clubhouse

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It's Sunday at Aronimink and we have a thrilling conclusion ahead at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy? Your guess is as good as ours. Follow along for live scores and updates from the Golf Monthly team...

PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard

View full PGA Championship leaderboard

PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times: Remaining groups

  • 12.15pm: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
  • 12.25pm: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
  • 12.35pm: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
  • 12.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
  • 12.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
  • 1.05pm: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
  • 1.15pm: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
  • 1.25pm: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
  • 1.35pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
  • 1.55pm: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
  • 2.05pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 2.15pm: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg
  • 2.25pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
  • 2.35pm: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

Live updates from:

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ROUND OF THE WEEK

The California has vaulted up 57 places on the leaderboard to T7th.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER UNDERWAY

Scheffler is only five back and could well go on a run today, but he'll need to be better with his putter.

HELLO AND WELCOME

We have an all-timer in store today with a leaderboard like I have never seen before. Nobody has a clue who will come out on top later at Aronimink.

As always, please leave your comments below and we'll make sure to feature them in the blog. Thanks for tuning in.

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