Aine Donegan Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Irish Amateur

Irish amateur Aine Donegan shot to prominence in the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, when she was just one off the lead after the opening round.

That’s far from the only achievement in the fledgling career of the Louisiana State University player, though. Here are 15 facts you may not be familiar with about her.

1. Aine Donegan was born on 22 March 2002 in Ennis, County Clare in Ireland.

2. From the age of 10, she has been coached by Gary Madden of Glenlo Abbey. Nowadays, he also caddies for her.

3. In the earlier part of her career, she played for Ireland at the 2018 Fairhaven Trophy, the 2019 World Junior Girls Championship, the 2019 Annika invitational and the Spirit International Amateur Championship later that year.

4. She also played soccer, Gaelic football and hurling.

5. She was a student at Indiana University between 2021 and 2022, where she broke its single-season and freshman records for average strokes per round of 73.17. While there, she also won the 2021 Courtney Cole Invitational.

6. She moved to LSU in 2022, where she is studying biological sciences. Her achievements on the course have included second team All-SEC honors in her first year, a T3 at the Green Wave Fall Classic and third in her first Southeastern Conference championships.

7. Donegan also reached the match play section of the 2023 Women’s Amateur and won 2.5 points for Great Britain and Ireland against Europe in that year’s Vagliano Cup.

8. She shot to prominence in 2023 after qualifying for the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. There, she carded a three-under 69 in the first round, before eventually making the cut and finishing T45.

Aine Donegan finished T45 at the 2023 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Even more remarkable about that achievement was the fact her clubs didn’t arrive at the airport until two days before the tournament, and when they did, her driver was broken!

10. The performance saw her qualify for that year’s US Women's Amateur, while she also received a sponsor's invite to LET event the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, where she finished T86.

11. After winning the sectional qualifying 36-hole event in Rockwall, Texas, Donegan made her second US Women’s Open appearance in 2024, but this time she missed the cut at the Lancaster Country Club Major.

12. Donegan was a member of the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2024 Curtis Cup, and helped it to its first victory against the US since 2016, claiming 2.5 points.

Donegan was part of the successful Great Britain & Ireland team at the 2024 Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Her favorite professional golfer is Shane Lowry.

14. Away from golf, her favorite sportsperson is Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor.

15. One of her best friends is fellow LSU star Latanna Stone.