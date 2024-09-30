Aine Donegan Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Irish Amateur
Aine Donegan is building an impressive amateur career - here are 15 things to know about the rising Irish star
Irish amateur Aine Donegan shot to prominence in the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, when she was just one off the lead after the opening round.
That’s far from the only achievement in the fledgling career of the Louisiana State University player, though. Here are 15 facts you may not be familiar with about her.
1. Aine Donegan was born on 22 March 2002 in Ennis, County Clare in Ireland.
2. From the age of 10, she has been coached by Gary Madden of Glenlo Abbey. Nowadays, he also caddies for her.
3. In the earlier part of her career, she played for Ireland at the 2018 Fairhaven Trophy, the 2019 World Junior Girls Championship, the 2019 Annika invitational and the Spirit International Amateur Championship later that year.
4. She also played soccer, Gaelic football and hurling.
5. She was a student at Indiana University between 2021 and 2022, where she broke its single-season and freshman records for average strokes per round of 73.17. While there, she also won the 2021 Courtney Cole Invitational.
6. She moved to LSU in 2022, where she is studying biological sciences. Her achievements on the course have included second team All-SEC honors in her first year, a T3 at the Green Wave Fall Classic and third in her first Southeastern Conference championships.
7. Donegan also reached the match play section of the 2023 Women’s Amateur and won 2.5 points for Great Britain and Ireland against Europe in that year’s Vagliano Cup.
8. She shot to prominence in 2023 after qualifying for the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. There, she carded a three-under 69 in the first round, before eventually making the cut and finishing T45.
9. Even more remarkable about that achievement was the fact her clubs didn’t arrive at the airport until two days before the tournament, and when they did, her driver was broken!
10. The performance saw her qualify for that year’s US Women's Amateur, while she also received a sponsor's invite to LET event the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, where she finished T86.
11. After winning the sectional qualifying 36-hole event in Rockwall, Texas, Donegan made her second US Women’s Open appearance in 2024, but this time she missed the cut at the Lancaster Country Club Major.
12. Donegan was a member of the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2024 Curtis Cup, and helped it to its first victory against the US since 2016, claiming 2.5 points.
13. Her favorite professional golfer is Shane Lowry.
14. Away from golf, her favorite sportsperson is Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor.
15. One of her best friends is fellow LSU star Latanna Stone.
|Born
|22 March 2002 in Ennis, County Clare in Ireland
|Height
|176cm (5ft 8in)
|College
|Lousiana State University
|Major Debut
|2023 US Women's Open (T45)
|Career-high WAGR
|70th
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
