Adrian Meronk What's In The Bag?

Polish professional golfer Adrian Meronk is a one-time winner on the DP World Tour after getting into the winner's circle at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open. In that event he shot 20-under par and won by three strokes over Ryan Fox. But what does he put into the bag each week out on Tour? Let's take a look.

Driver

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meronk is currently a Ping staff player and pretty much uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G425 Max driver which has 10.5 degrees of loft. When we tested the G425 Max along with the other drivers, we loved the performance on offer because they are drivers that will work for every player type to maintain distance while finding more fairways.

Read our full Ping G425 Max driver review

Fairway Wood

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses a Ping G425 Max fairway wood with 14.5 degrees of loft. Unlike its predecessor, the Ping G425 model has a one-piece face, rather than a steel face insert, which has increased ball speeds on the G425 by up to 1.5mph. This has translated into one of the most forgiving woods on the market gaining a decent amount of distance.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review (opens in new tab)

Hybrid

Ping G425

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Instead of another fairway wood Meronk then uses a Ping G425 hybrid which has 19 degrees of loft. The G425 hybrid has the same thin maraging steel face as its predecessor, the Ping G410. Generating high ball speeds, it also features Ping’s Facewrap design technology that works across the crown and sole of the club promoting an easy launch and longer shots.

Read our full Ping G425 hybrid review

Irons

Ping iBlade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meronk then uses an older set of Ping irons, the iBlade's at the moment. The irons came out in 2016 and are more forgiving than the Ping Blueprint's which are also very popular out on Tour. The iron excels in all the areas of performance competent golfers prioritize – distance control, workability and a soft feel

Read our full Ping iBlade irons review (opens in new tab)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

(Image credit: Future)

His only clubs not made by Ping are his wedges, Instead he uses three Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch putter. It is a mallet design which features simple but effective sight lines that really stand out against the head. The head shape is pleasing to look down on, and it’s very clear when it isn’t pointing on the intended line. It appears he has been using the putter for a while now and given his success, this isn't likely to change.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

His golf ball is a Titleist Pro V1x which is one of the most popular golf balls out on Tour. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review (opens in new tab)

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 Max with 10.5˚ loft, fitted with Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 661-X shaft.

Three-wood: Ping G425 Max with 14.5˚ loft, with Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 757-X shaft.

Hybrid: Ping G425 with 19˚ loft, with PING Tour 85-X shaft.

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50˚-12˚ F Grind, 54˚-10˚ S Grind & 58˚-10˚ S Grind), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts.

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.