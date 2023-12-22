14 Records Set At This Year's Men's Majors

It was another great year of golf Majors in 2023, and a record-breaking one as well with several bests being set during the four biggest events in the sport.

Jon Rahm slipped on the Green Jacket as the Masters champion in April, followed by Brooks Koepka winning his fifth Major at the PGA Championship a month later.

Wyndham Clark was a first-time Major winner as he claimed the US Open before Brian Harman produced a surprisingly dominant display to lift the Claret Jug at the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Records set at the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods ties the record for consecutive cuts by making the weekend for the 23rd time in a row.

Fred Couple becomes the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters aged 63 and six months.

Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest man to finish in the top five at Augusta - taking the record from Ben Hogan.

Records set at the 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka made a new slice of history as he became the first LIV Golf player to win a Major as he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time.

During his dream run, Michael Block became the first club pro to hit a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship since George Bowman in 1996.

Block finished in a tie for 15th at the PGA Championship, which was the best finish by a club professional in the event since Lonnie Nielsen came T11 in 1986.

Records set at the 2023 US Open

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both made US Open history by making the first ever 62s in tournament history - with them finishing within half an hour of each other in the first round.

Their rounds of 62 also tied the record for the lowest round in a men's Major - matching Branden Grace who shot 62 at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Six scores of 65 or better saw the first round finish with the lowest scoring average of any round in US Open history with 71.38.

Rory McIlroy cards the lowest score not to win the US Open as he finished second on nine under par. His total score of 271 is the lowest at the tournament by a player who did not lift the trophy.

Tommy Fleetwood became the first man to shoot two rounds of 63 in the US Open - with his final round effort joining his other 63 at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

Matt Fitzpatrick had his first professional hole-in-one, and it made history as the first ever defending champion to make an ace at the US Open.

Records set at the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman's unique putter certainly worked for him at Royal Liverpool, where he set a new record for the least amount of putts used to win the Open Championship.

The American took just 106 putts at Hoylake to claim the Claret Jug, beating the previous best of 109 set by Todd Hamilton in 2004.

Harman was perfect from five feet throughout the tournament and missed just once out of 14 putts from between five and 10 feet. Overall the American went 58/59 from inside 10 feet.

Tom Kim showed huge character to even play at The Open given he suffered torn ankle ligaments just before the tournament - and he ended up hitting the joint-lowest round on Sunday of 67 as the 21-year-old saw him tie Seve Ballesteros as the youngest players to ever finish in the top two at an Open Championship.