10 Things You Didn't Know About Wyndham Clark
We get to know the one-time PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark a little better with these facts.
1. Clark was born on 9th December 1993 in Denver, Colorado.
2. As the story goes, Wyndham’s mom brought him to a driving range when he was 3, and after he finished a bucket of balls wanted another.
3. Wyndham had a bet with his dad at the age of six that if he made an eagle in a fun round they were playing in, dad would buy him a PlayStation. With a driver on a 125-yard hole, Wyndham made a hole in one and dad paid up.
4. Clark attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he was classmates with NFL player Christian McCaffrey. In high school, he twice won the Colorado state championship and was named player of the year in 2011.
5. He initially enrolled at Oklahoma State in 2012, finishing in ninth place at the 2012 U.S. Amateur. But on the death of his mother Lise in August of 2013 he became lost and almost gave up golf. He got back on track when he transferred to Oregon in 2016, winning the Pac-12 conference championship and GolfWeek Player of the Year.
6. Clark joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and finally got into the winner's circle in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He collected $3.6 million with the win.
7. Whilst playing golf at high school, he also competed for two years as a member of the Valor Christian basketball team.
8. He graduated with a business degree in 2017 and says that he turned pro while taking final exams.
9. He currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10. Watching Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills was one of his favorite events he's attended.
