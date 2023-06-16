Who Is Wyndham Clark's Caddie?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Wyndham Clark finally got into the winner's circle at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after joining the Tour in 2019. He previously went very close losing in a playoff at the 2020 Bermuda Championship to Brian Gay, but he won in imperious form at Quail Hollow. But who was his caddie for that event and who has been is caddie for his professional career so far? Let's take a look.

Clark currently has a man called John Ellis on the bag, who is a former professional himself, turning pro in 2003.

In 2008 and 2011, he played in the U.S. Open and was named the 2008 Canadian Tour Player of the Year. He won three Canadian Tour tournaments and he would play in nine events on the PGA Tour as well.

His best finish came at the 2010 Frys.com Open, where he tied for 24th. Ellis also played 16 Web.com Tour events (now Korn Ferry Tour), finishing a career-best 13th in the Oregon Classic Presented by Kendall Automotive Group in 2006.

In the two U.S. Opens he played in, Ellis shot rounds of 77-74 at Torrey Pines in 2008, and then in 2011 at Congressional missed the cut again with rounds of 74-73.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his career as a professional, Ellis became an assistant coach at his Alma mater, the University of Oregon, where he also played college golf. It was here that he Clark met as Clark also attended the institution after transferring away from Oklahoma State.

As we mentioned above, their highlight as a team came at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, in which Clark won by four strokes from Xander Schauffele. Ellis said this about Clark after the win;

“He has the work ethic to be the best player in the world,” Ellis said. “To win against this field, on this course, the next step will be feeling comfortable in majors, but the sky is the limit.”