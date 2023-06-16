Who Is Wyndham Clark's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner? We take a look.
Who Is Wyndham Clark's Caddie?
A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Wyndham Clark finally got into the winner's circle at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after joining the Tour in 2019. He previously went very close losing in a playoff at the 2020 Bermuda Championship to Brian Gay, but he won in imperious form at Quail Hollow. But who was his caddie for that event and who has been is caddie for his professional career so far? Let's take a look.
Clark currently has a man called John Ellis on the bag, who is a former professional himself, turning pro in 2003.
In 2008 and 2011, he played in the U.S. Open and was named the 2008 Canadian Tour Player of the Year. He won three Canadian Tour tournaments and he would play in nine events on the PGA Tour as well.
His best finish came at the 2010 Frys.com Open, where he tied for 24th. Ellis also played 16 Web.com Tour events (now Korn Ferry Tour), finishing a career-best 13th in the Oregon Classic Presented by Kendall Automotive Group in 2006.
In the two U.S. Opens he played in, Ellis shot rounds of 77-74 at Torrey Pines in 2008, and then in 2011 at Congressional missed the cut again with rounds of 74-73.
After his career as a professional, Ellis became an assistant coach at his Alma mater, the University of Oregon, where he also played college golf. It was here that he Clark met as Clark also attended the institution after transferring away from Oklahoma State.
As we mentioned above, their highlight as a team came at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, in which Clark won by four strokes from Xander Schauffele. Ellis said this about Clark after the win;
“He has the work ethic to be the best player in the world,” Ellis said. “To win against this field, on this course, the next step will be feeling comfortable in majors, but the sky is the limit.”
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Zero Rounds In The 80s: Historic Day At US Open
As well as witnessing a pair of 62s, we didn't get a single round in the eighties
By Michael Weston • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wyndham Clark
We get to know the one-time PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark a little better with these facts.
By Sam Tremlett • Published