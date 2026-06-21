The Swing Training Aid That Has Helped Turn Wyndham Clark's Form Around In 2026

Wyndham Clark is dominating the US Open at the 54-hole stage, sitting six shots clear following rounds of 64, 69 and 70.

Enjoying a fine 2026, Clark recently appointed a new swing coach and, thanks to a training aid, his long game has been firing, with the aid in question the ProSENDR.

Seen using the ProSENDR on the range all week at Shinnecock Hills, it was actually designed by world renowned coaches David Woods and Sean Foley.

Used by the likes of Cameron Champ and Byeong Hun An, the point of the training aid is to help golfers improve their hand and wrist coordination.

On the brand's website, it reads: "The ProSENDR is very versatile. You can use the wrist cradle to create the proper wrist condition.

"You can also add the compression sphere to help shallow the golf club and create better connection and radius... or you can utilize the compression sphere alone with the ProSENDR cuff."

Wyndham Clark has been on a heater lately! Big @ProSENDRGolf guy 👏👏👏#usopen pic.twitter.com/MEoTBqjdDXJune 21, 2026

By using the ProSENDR, it "helps prevents wrist 'run-off' by regulating radial deviation at the top of the swing."

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What's more, it "promotes right wrist extension and a flat left wrist at the top and, through transition, helps shallow the downswing by maintaining contact with the back of the right hand and supports proper club head position for square strikes at impact."

Certainly, the training aid has helped Clark, who leads going into the final round as he searches for a second US Open title, but another factor has been the introduction of new swing coach Pat Coyner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having opted to not use a swing coach for the last few years, Clark enlisted the help of Coyner, who is the Director of Instruction at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

Working together since September 2025, Coyner explained the issues he saw in Clark's swing, following a winless drought that went all the way back to February 2024.

"His lead wrist had really gotten into a lot of extension,” Coyner says. “So his backswing got really long and the clubface was more open.

"Being that tilted and that stuck, he couldn’t hit the shots that he was trying to hit, so he either hit a big high, right miss or he would stall and flip it...

A post shared by Pat Coyner (@patcoynergolf) A photo posted by on

"I gave him better wrist structure at the top, his arm swing is shorter even though his turn is still really big, his downswing is wider and he has much better face control and can pivot his body better through impact.

"Every week he gets more validation and comfort with it."