I've always had a love-hate relationship with putting. As a high-handicap golfer, it's often been the source of much frustration, but the feeling of holing a putt is incredibly addictive.

My putting improved dramatically over the course of a recent winter golf rebuild and I am now playing off my lowest every handicap (20).

I wanted to share some of the best lessons and resources that have helped me along the way, from Top 50 Coaches and PGA pros, in the hope that they can also help you to improve your putting and cut your handicap in 2026.

This is by no means a comprehensive plan for everything you could ever need to work on, but of these eight great examples that I have tried in my own game, there will certainly be something in here that can help any high-handicap player.

Whether you prefer step-by-step guides, instructional videos or simple drills - we have something for you in this one-stop shop for firing up the flat stick.

8 Ways To Improve Your Putting As A High-Handicap Golfer

High-Handicapper Putting Data Analysis

Driving improvement in any area of the game is difficult if you don't assess your starting point. The latest Shot Scope data for 2026 is a great place to start, as it highlights the average performance indicators for 20- and 25-handicap golfers.

Comparing yourself against this baseline, and the ambitious target set by 10 and 15-handicappers, will help you to understand exactly what you need to work on, informing your journey through this guide to ensure you find the most suitable advice and guidance for your game personally.

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The graphics below break down average putts per round, number of 3-putts per round, distance to the hole after your first putt and make percentages from different distances.

Baz used this data to determine his own pathway to progress, including a focus on putts from inside 6ft, but you can also use the stats to personalise your own journey.