The Training Aid Wyndham Clark Used To Win The U.S. Open Is Discounted By 20% This Amazon Prime Day
Clark secured a second Major win at Shinnecock Hills, with his training aid, which is discounted on Amazon Prime Day right now, helping to play a big part
Professional golf is in the middle of its Major season, with Wyndham Clark adding his name to a second US Open trophy at Shinnecock Hills.
The American was in imperious form and, during the week in New York, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Clark using a training aid on the range prior to his tee times, with that same model now reduced this Amazon Prime Day.
This offer includes multiple ProSENDR products for the price of one, specifically the carbon wrist cradle and a compression sphere, which all work together, or individually, to help you create the perfect swing, aid contact and club position.
One of the main reasons for Clark's success throughout 2026, which also includes a CJ Cup Byron Nelson win, is the work he has done using the ProSENDR alongside new swing coach, Pat Coyner.
What makes the ProSENDR worth the money, you might ask, given it's a little more expensive than some of the best golf training aids that money can buy?
Well, the ProSENDR was designed by world renowned coaches David Woods and Sean Foley, with the latter previously coaching 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.
Years of knowledge has gone into the training aid, with the point of it to help golfers improve their hand and wrist coordination, specifically getting them into the right position at the top of the backswing.
Wyndham Clark has been on a heater lately! Big @ProSENDRGolf guy 👏👏👏#usopen pic.twitter.com/MEoTBqjdDXJune 21, 2026
According to the ProSENDR website: "It helps prevents wrist 'run-off' by regulating radial deviation at the top of the swing.
"It promotes right wrist extension and a flat left wrist at the top and, through transition, helps shallow the downswing by maintaining contact with the back of the right hand and supports proper club head position for square strikes at impact."
As mentioned, the aid is 20% off and comes with the carbon fiber finished wrist cradle and the connection sphere. These products can be used together or, if you are wanting to work on one particular aspect, separately.
In simple terms, the wrist cradle helps wrist extension and structure, while the compression sphere shallows the club on the downswing, thus helping with more center strikes.
Either way, if it's good enough for a two-time Major champion, and around 100,000 golfers worldwide, it will certainly help your game.
Along with this excellent offer, be sure to check out a number of deals on golf equipment via Golf Monthly's Amazon Prime Day live blog and hub, which will be continuously updated throughout the week to give you all the latest money-saving offers on the best golf gear.
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1