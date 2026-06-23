The Training Aid Wyndham Clark Used To Win The U.S. Open Is Discounted By 20% This Amazon Prime Day

Professional golf is in the middle of its Major season, with Wyndham Clark adding his name to a second US Open trophy at Shinnecock Hills.

The American was in imperious form and, during the week in New York, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Clark using a training aid on the range prior to his tee times, with that same model now reduced this Amazon Prime Day.

Save 20% ($34) ProSENDR Golf Training Aid: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon This offer includes multiple ProSENDR products for the price of one, specifically the carbon wrist cradle and a compression sphere, which all work together, or individually, to help you create the perfect swing, aid contact and club position.

One of the main reasons for Clark's success throughout 2026, which also includes a CJ Cup Byron Nelson win, is the work he has done using the ProSENDR alongside new swing coach, Pat Coyner.

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What makes the ProSENDR worth the money, you might ask, given it's a little more expensive than some of the best golf training aids that money can buy?

Well, the ProSENDR was designed by world renowned coaches David Woods and Sean Foley, with the latter previously coaching 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Years of knowledge has gone into the training aid, with the point of it to help golfers improve their hand and wrist coordination, specifically getting them into the right position at the top of the backswing.

Wyndham Clark has been on a heater lately! Big @ProSENDRGolf guy 👏👏👏#usopen pic.twitter.com/MEoTBqjdDXJune 21, 2026

According to the ProSENDR website: "It helps prevents wrist 'run-off' by regulating radial deviation at the top of the swing.

"It promotes right wrist extension and a flat left wrist at the top and, through transition, helps shallow the downswing by maintaining contact with the back of the right hand and supports proper club head position for square strikes at impact."

As mentioned, the aid is 20% off and comes with the carbon fiber finished wrist cradle and the connection sphere. These products can be used together or, if you are wanting to work on one particular aspect, separately.

In simple terms, the wrist cradle helps wrist extension and structure, while the compression sphere shallows the club on the downswing, thus helping with more center strikes.

Either way, if it's good enough for a two-time Major champion, and around 100,000 golfers worldwide, it will certainly help your game.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with this excellent offer, be sure to check out a number of deals on golf equipment via Golf Monthly's Amazon Prime Day live blog and hub, which will be continuously updated throughout the week to give you all the latest money-saving offers on the best golf gear.