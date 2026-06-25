Why You Need To Try Cross-Handed Chipping (And A Pro Guide To Master It)

Matt Fitzpatrick is a Major Champion and a 5-time PGA Tour winner, but he also has the best short game on the planet in 2026.

The Englishman ranks 1st for Strokes Gained: Around The Green over the past twelve months and he uses a very interesting method to achieve that success - cross-handed chipping.

So, if the world's best is blazing a trail with this lesser-seen technique, surely it can help you to sharpen up around the greens, right?

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According to PGA pro Ged Walters, who has more than three decades of experience coaching golfers of all abilities, many amateur golfers would benefit from trying cross-handed chipping.

Improving your short game is a key way to shoot lower scores and cut your handicap in 2026, so Ged has broken down the technique and provided a simple to follow guide which can help you follow in Fitzpatrick's footsteps.

I even tried cross-handed chipping for myself, which you can see in the video below, and I loved the results...

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Cross-Handed Chipping: PGA Pro Guide

Cross-handed chipping is a great way to prevent the trail hand taking over, which is a common amateur fault that leads to a scoopy action when using a conventional grip.

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Many golfers try to help the ball in the air when chipping, but the reality is the club is designed to do all the hard work for you.

Cross-handed chipping is a technique that could help amateurs who struggle with consistency around the greens (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

In the image here, I'm having to chip over a bunker to the green and this would scare some club golfers into stabbing at the ball to get it airborne.

But the cross-handed chipping method helps to keep everything connected and stable throughout the swing, often leading to better results for players who struggle with their short game.

Matt Fitzpatrick uses the cross-handed chipping technique... and he has 5 PGA Tour wins to his name! (Image credit: Getty Images)

To try cross-handed chipping, place your left hand below your right on the grip and stand closer to the ball, with the shaft more upright and your stance fairly narrow.

Place 70% of your weight onto your lead foot at address and keep it there throughout the swing.

Take the club away on what feels like a straight line, even though there will be a natural arc to it, and deliver it back on the same line in the downswing.

Allow a small amount of chest rotation throughout the downswing, maintaining connection between arms and chest as you move into impact and through to the finish.

Setting up correctly for cross-handed chipping is crucial to give yourself the best chance of success (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

A great drill when practising cross-handed chipping is to use your shirt to maintain connection. Tuck it under your lead armpit at address and focus on maintaining pressure there throughout the swing.

If you release your shirt from under your arm, you have lost connection and increased the risk of topping or thinning your chips.

You could also use a headcover or glove in practice, which can give you instant visual feedback, as the training aid will drop to the ground if you lose connection.